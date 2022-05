WEST-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard is warning the public of potentially hazardous weather conditions on Lake Michigan between Monday and Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, beach-goers could see winds near 30 miles per hour, two to eight foot waves, rip currents, and the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO