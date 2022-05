CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH – County Executive Armond Budish issued the following statement:. "I am truly, truly heartbroken after yesterday’s news of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two adults were killed in an act of senseless violence. School is supposed to be a place where students can learn and grow in a safe environment. This has not been the case for many years now.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO