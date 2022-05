Chris Johnson of Hawesville is on the road to recovery following a liver lobe transplant at Vanderbilt Medical Center Transplant Center in Nashville on May 17. “I am feeling well and experiencing the normal pain associated with such a surgery,” Chris said Monday from his intensive care room. He said he is currently progressing as expected, and is currently awaiting a step-down room to become available.

