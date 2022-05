President Biden is proud of the declining budget deficit under his watch. But lucky timing will turn against him if he runs for a second term in 2024. The Congressional Budget Office updated its 10-year budget outlook on May 25, and the short-term news is encouraging. The federal budget deficit will drop from $2.8 trillion in 2021 to around $1 trillion this year, and to a bit less in 2023. That’s a better forecast than CBO’s 2021 outlook. The improvement reflects a sharp increase in government tax revenue resulting from a strong recovery from the COVID recession of 2020. Government spending is also down sharply this year as the final batch of COVIID stimulus, passed last year, runs out.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO