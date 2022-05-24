ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detection of C labeling of glutamate and glutamine in human brain by proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy

By Li An
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) technique was used to measure 13C enrichments of glutamate and glutamine in a 3.5"‰Ã—"‰1.8"‰Ã—"‰2Â cm3 voxel placed in the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex of five healthy participants after oral administration of [U-13C]glucose. Strong pseudo singlets of glutamate and glutamine were induced to enhance the signal...

