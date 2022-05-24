ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Surrogate vascular input function measurements from the superior sagittal sinus are repeatable and provide tissue-validated kinetic parameters in brain DCE-MRI

By Daniel Lewis
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccurate vascular input function (VIF) derivation is essential in brain dynamic contrast-enhanced (DCE) MRI. The optimum site for VIF estimation is, however, debated. This study sought to compare VIFs extracted from the internal carotid artery (ICA) and its branches with an arrival-corrected vascular output function (VOF) derived from the superior sagittal...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Stereophotogrammetry can feasibly assess 'physiological' longitudinal three-dimensional head development of very preterm infants from birth to term

Head development is a surrogate for brain development in infants and is related to neurocognitive outcome. There is only limited knowledge on early extra-uterine head shape and size assessment in very preterm infants. Here, 26 very preterm infants with a mean gestational age of 29.1"‰Â±"‰2.2Â weeks and a mean birth weight of 1273.8"‰Â±"‰427.7Â g underwent serial stereophotogrammetric 3D head imaging in weekly intervals from birth to term-equivalent age. The main outcome was the longitudinal assessment of the 'physiological' preterm head development with cephalometric size (head circumference, cranial volume) and shape parameters (cranial index, cranial vault asymmetry index) according to chronological and postmenstrual age (PMA). Potential clinical risk factors for the development of an abnormal low cranial index (dolichocephaly) were analysed. In serial measurements of 26 infants, the estimated head volume (95% confidence interval) increased from 244 (226"“263) cm3 at 28Â weeks PMA to 705 (688"“721) cm3 at 40Â weeks PMA. Moderate or severe dolichocephaly occurred in 21/26 infants (80.8%). Cranial index decreased over time (72.4%; 70.7"“74 95% confidence interval). Brachycephaly and plagiocephaly were uncommon. No risk factors for severe dolichocephaly were identified. Our study shows that early detection of head shape and size anomalies utilizing 3D stereophotogrammetry is feasible and safe even in very preterm infants"‰<"‰1500Â g and/or"‰<"‰32Â weeks. 3D stereophotogrammetry could be used for timely identification of infants at risk for head shape anomalies. No specific risk factors for head shape anomalies were identified, especially not mode and duration of respiratory support.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Nature.com

Association of breakfast consumption frequency with fasting glucose and insulin sensitivity/b cells function (HOMA-IR) in adults from high-risk families for type 2 diabetes in Europe: the Feel4Diabetes Study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to investigate the association of breakfast consumption frequency (BCF) with glycemic control indices in a cross-sectional sample of adults from families at high risk for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), exploring the role of sex and socioeconomic status (SES).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Repeatability#Parameter#Mri#Health Science#Vif#Dce#Gbca#Ica#Vofsss
Nature.com

Fear of safety compromise with biosimilar anti-VEGF-perception or truth

The first biosimilar of ranibizumab (Byooviz, Biogen, USA) has received approval from the United States- Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) recently [1, 2]. And the International Retina Biosimilar Study Group (Inter BIOS Group) has conducted a survey (Bio-USER- unpublished data) which has revealed that many retinal physicians from Europe and the US have concerns regarding the safety of biosimilars. Safety is predominantly related to drug-induced intraocular inflammation (IOI) apart from nonocular safety parameters. Anti-vascular endothelial growth factors (Anti-VEGF) are biologics under the category of monoclonal antibodies. Biologics are exogenous proteins and thus, inherently have the potential to cause immunogenicity [3].
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Competent immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 variants in older adults following two doses of mRNA vaccination

Aging is associated with a reduced magnitude of primary immune responses to vaccination. mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have shown efficacy in older adults but virus variant escape is still unclear. Here we analyze humoral and cellular immunity against an early-pandemic viral isolate and compare that to the P.1 (Gamma) and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants in two cohorts (<50 and >55 age) of mRNA vaccine recipients. We further measure neutralizing antibody titers for B.1.617.1 (Kappa) and B.1.595, with the latter SARS-CoV-2 isolate bearing the spike mutation E484Q. Robust humoral immunity is measured following second vaccination, and older vaccinees manifest cellular immunity comparable to the adult group against early-pandemic SARS-CoV-2 and more recent variants. More specifically, the older cohort has lower neutralizing capacity at 7-14 days following the second dose but equilibrates with the younger cohort after 2-3 months. While long-term vaccination responses remain to be determined, our results implicate vaccine-induced protection in older adults against SARS-CoV-2 variants and inform thinking about boost vaccination.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A 5-year review of 1220 malignant periocular tumours in an English county

To determine the incidence, proportion and location of periocular tumours in an English county over a five year period, and compare to other studies in the UK and worldwide. A retrospective review of histopathology reports was performed for all periocular excision biopsies of malignancies from the county's three main hospitals over a 5-year period. These hospitals cover a population of just over one million. Tumours were classified according to type and location.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

Author Correction: scRNA-seq in medulloblastoma shows cellular heterogeneity and lineage expansion support resistance to SHH inhibitor therapy

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13657-6, published online 20 December 2019. In this article the author name 'Jennifer Karin Ocasio' was incorrectly written as 'Jennifer Ocasio'. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Jennifer Karin Ocasio, Benjamin Babcock. These authors jointly supervised this work:...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Can ultrasonic biometric indices with optimal cut-offs be a potential screening tool for primary angle closure disease? A case-control study

Despite a significant disease burden and potential to cause blindness, primary angle closure disease (PACD) does not have a population-based screening programme. Biometric indices using ultrasound A-scan is a potential tool for glaucoma case-detection. Given that genetic and environmental factors influence these parameters and paucity of data on their discrimination thresholds in Indian populace, we conducted a matched case-control study to determine the biometric indices and their discrimination thresholds associated with PACD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An epidemiologic analysis of the association between eyelid disorders and ocular motility disorders in pediatric age

Aim of the study was to assess: (a) the prevalence and type of strabismus, ptosis and eyelid dynamic disorders features, (b) the prevalence of refractive errors, amblyopia and, (c) their association with ocular/systemic syndromes in a cohort of patients. This is a retrospective observational multicenter cohort study. Patients with coexisting ocular motility disorders, comitant and incomitant strabismus, ptosis and dynamic eyelid disorders who have never undergone surgery were enrolled throughout a 3-years a study period. 137 out of 19,089 patients were enrolled, of which 97 with uniocular and 40 with binocular disease. Isolated congenital ptosis was observed in 84 patients. A polymalformative syndrome was present in almost one third of cases, whilst among strabismus type, esotropia was slightly more prevalent. Most patients were hypermetropic. In monocular disease, myopia mainly affected older patients, who were characterized by a worse ptosis margin reflex distance and levator function, and significantly higher astigmatism. Amblyopia occurred in 67.4% of the study sub-population. Of note, in monocular disease this was mild in 25.8%, moderate in 24.2% and severe in 11.3% of cases, whilst in binocular disease it was mild in 25%, moderate in 41.7% and severe in 16.7%. All patients with coexisting eyelid and ocular motility dysfunctions in pediatric age need ophthalmologic and systemic evaluation to accurately assess amblyopia, refractive errors and systemic/ocular disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Î³-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) administration improves action selection processes: a randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep12770, published online 31 July 2015. An investigation by Universiteit Leiden has concluded1 that that data from 16 participants were excluded from the results of the trial reported in this article. The exclusion of these data is not disclosed in the article. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Retinal layers and associated clinical factors in schizophrenia spectrum disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Correction to: Molecular Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-022-01591-x, published online 2 May 2022. Incorrect search terms listed in the methods section of the published article: retinal OR retina OR optical coherence tomography AND schizophrenia OR psychosis. Correct search terms that should be listed:. ("retina" OR "retinal" OR "optical coherence") and ("schizophrenia" OR "psychosis")....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Elevated aldosterone and blood pressure in a mouse model of familial hyperaldosteronism with ClC-2 mutation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13033-4, published online 14 November 2019. The original version of this article contained an error in the statistical analysis of the telemetry data comparing male WT and male R180Q/+ mice, which were analyzed by mixed effect modeling using the lme4 R package and the lme4::glmer function. The approach called "restricted maximum likelihood" (REML) was inadvertently and erroneously used during the analysis, causing spuriously low p-values to be generated by the likelihood ratio test model comparisons. This error occurred because a glmer-based script previously used by the authors to analyze data with non-normally distributed errors was run under the assumption it was equally applicable to a normally distributed error model for use in the analysis in this article. However, in such a setting glmer automatically refers the data to the lmer function. Whereas REML is disabled in glmer, it is enabled by default in lmer, which led to incorrect p-values. The error was noted after publication of the article when an unrelated analysis led to conspicuously low p values.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification and epidemiological characterization of Type-2 diabetes sub-population using an unsupervised machine learning approach

Studies on Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) have revealed heterogeneous sub-populations in terms of underlying pathologies. However, the identification of sub-populations in epidemiological datasets remains unexplored. We here focus on the detection of T2DM clusters in epidemiological data, specifically analysing the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) dataset from India containing a wide spectrum of features, including medical history, dietary and addiction habits, socio-economic and lifestyle patterns of 10,125 T2DM patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Multiscale coupling of surface temperature with solid diffusion in large lithium-ion pouch cells

Untangling the relationship between reactions, mass transfer, and temperature within lithium-ion batteries enables approaches to mitigate thermal hot spots and slow degradation. Here, we develop an efficient physics-based three-dimensional model to simulate lock-in thermography experiments, which synchronously record the applied current, cell voltage, and surface-temperature distribution from commercial lithium iron phosphate pouch cells. We extend an earlier streamlined model based on the popular Doyle"“Fuller"“Newman theory, augmented by a local heat balance. The experimental data reveal significant in-plane temperature non-uniformity during battery charging and discharging, which we rationalize with a multiscale coupling between heat flow and solid-state diffusion, in particular microscopic lithium intercalation within the electrodes. Simulations are exploited to quantify properties, which we validate against a fast full-discharge experiment. Our work suggests the possibility that non-uniform thermal states could offer a window into-and a diagnostic tool for-the microscopic processes underlying battery performance and cycle life.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Flexible adjustment of anticipations in human outcome processing

To sense whether thoughts refer to current reality or not, a capacity called orbitofrontal reality filtering,Â depends on an orbitofrontal signal when anticipated outcomes fail to occur. Here, we explored the flexibility and precision of outcome processing in a deterministic reversal learning task. Healthy subjects decided which one of two colored squares hid a target stimulus. Brain activity was measured with high-density electroencephalography. Stimuli resembling, but not identical with, the target stimuli were initially processed like different stimuli from 210 to 250Â ms, irrespective of behavioral relevance. From 250Â ms on, they were processed according to behavioral relevance: If they required a subsequent switch, they were processed like different stimuli; if they had been declared potential targets, they were treated like true targets. Stimuli requiring a behavioral switch induced strong theta activity in orbitofrontal, ventromedial, and medial temporal regions. The study indicates flexible adaptation of anticipations but precise processing of outcomes, mainly determined by behavioral relevance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Energy and thermal modelling of an office building to develop an artificial neural networks model

Nowadays everyone should be aware of the importance of reducing CO2 emissions which produce the greenhouse effect. In the field of construction, several options are proposed to reach nearly-Zero Energy Building (nZEB) standards. Obviously, before undertaking a modification in any part of a building focused on improving the energy performance, it is generally better to carry out simulations to evaluate its effectiveness. Using Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) allows a digital twin of the building to be obtained for specific characteristics without using very expensive software. This can simulate the effect of a single or combined intervention on a particular floor or an event on the remaining floors. In this paper, an example has been developed based on ANN. The results show a reasonable correlation between the real data of the Operative Temperature with the Energy Consumption and their estimates obtained through an ANN model, trained using an hourly basis, on each of the floors of an office building. This model confirms it is possible to obtain simulations in existing public buildings with an acceptable degree of precision and without laborious modelling, which would make it easier to achieve the nZEB target, especially in existing public office buildings.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Histone macroH2A1 is a stronger regulator of hippocampal transcription and memory than macroH2A2 in mice

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03435-4, published online 19 May 2022. In this article the affiliation details for Andrew M. Davidoff were incorrectly given as 'Department of Psychology, University of Toronto Mississauga, Mississauga, ON L5L 1C6 Canada' but should have been 'Department of Surgery, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis TN 38105, USA'. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy