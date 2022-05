CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 176,000 Chicago households applied for the city's guaranteed basic income pilot program, which will begin sending out $500 monthly payments to roughly 5,000 low-income families in late June."The fact that so many people from all over our city applied to this pilot underscores the need for us to innovate and reimagine how we uplift people and their communities," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "Putting cash directly into the hands of people who need it most is one of the most efficient and effective ways for us to support residents working hard to regain...

