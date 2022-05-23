ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Twice as nice: Golden Tigers walk-off Holtville to capture second straight 5A title

 3 days ago

It felt a little bit like deja vu. The Golden Tigers had their backs against the wall and were stuck in a low-scoring game three. Just one week prior, the Golden Tigers were scoreless through four innings against Madison Academy in a winner-take-all, game three of the series. Of course, the...

AL.com

Alabama’s top 2023 basketball recruit commits to SEC program

The state’s top basketball prospect has found a home. Cade Phillips, the four-star standout from Jacksonville, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-9 forward, 200-pound forward was listed as 2023′s 78th-ranked player, per 247Sports Composite. He was also the 14th-rated power forward. He never released a top schools list but held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Memphis and others. He visited Tuscaloosa along with two trips to Knoxville, his most recent being last November.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama High School Football Coach Arrested For DUI A Second Time

If there's one thing that I've learned about Alabama is that high school football is major. On Friday night, what else is there to do?. There is no other place to be than in a stadium, watching some of the best athletes in the country compete at a high level for bragging rights. Over my time here in Alabama, I quickly have learned that Alabama has some of the best high school football coaches in the nation.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

What is going on with Alabama’s opaque, baffling Gymnastics program?

Yesterday, less than 96 hours after Dana Duckworth unexpectedly stepped down as head coach of the Alabama Gymnastics team, UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne announced her replacement: ‘Bama alum Ashley Priess-Johnston would be the next skipper of the program. To say that everything about the Tide’s coaching loss-and-search-and-replacement has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama vs. Texas kick-off time announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — There are officially 100 days until Alabama football kicks off the 2022-2023 season against the Utah State Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium. We now know the kick-off time of one of the Crimson Tide’s most anticipated match-ups. Bama will travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns in week two of […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAFF

Fine-tuning Orion Amphitheater ahead of Kenny Chesney concert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of country music fans will fill Orion Amphitheater for another exciting concert Thursday. Kenny Chesney makes his debut in Huntsville, with another sold-out show!. Orion leaders said they began talking with Kenny’s crew about a year ago. They wanted him to be one of the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colbert; Franklin; Lauderdale; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Franklin County in northwestern Alabama West central Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 347 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Tishomingo State Park to 7 miles southwest of Belgreen, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Phil Campbell, Cherokee, Littleville, Leighton and St. Florian. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Death investigation in Killen

WAFF delivers live updates on all election coverage in Alabama. Katie Britt speaks live while leading the race for GOP U.S. Senate. Decision 2022 team coverage at 6 p.m. WAFF gives live updates from the headquarters of four candidates just ahead of the polls closing for the 2022 primary elections.
KILLEN, AL
WAFF

Power lines, trees down in Falkville

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High voltage power lines and several trees are down in Morgan County near Wilson Mountain Road due to severe weather. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to avoid the area of Wilson Mountain Road and Lindsey Private Drive due to weather damage. According...
FALKVILLE, AL
Education
AL.com

Slim Chickens opens location in another Alabama city

A new location of Slim Chickens has opened this week in Cullman. The newest restaurant, located at 1711 Cherokee Ave. in Cullman, began serving Monday. It’s part of an expansion by the franchise in Alabama, which aims to open as many as 10 restaurants in state over the next five years.
CULLMAN, AL
franklinfreepress.net

Fike challenging Oliver for Franklin County Sheriff

In the May 24, 2022, Republican Primary for Franklin County Sheriff, there's no shortage of law enforcement experience among the two candidates. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver has more than 28 years experience, and his challenger, Joe Fike, has been in law enforcement for 22 years. With no Democratic candidate...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Local talent, big hit movie: New movie filmed in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s no longer a need to move all the way to Hollywood if you want to star in a feature film!. Dark Entities, written and directed by Brandon McLemore, is a film that is set in Huntsville, filmed in North Alabama and features local actors from the Tennessee Valley.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

National Weather Service to survey damage in Morgan County

The National Weather Service plans to survey part of Morgan County on Friday to determine the cause of damage to trees, power lines and homes in the area. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reported several homes were damaged and high-voltage power lines were downed Thursday. The sheriff's office said residents reported it as a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service attributed the damage to thunderstorm winds in its preliminary local storm report Thursday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

2 dead, 1 injured after home invasion, shooting in Carbon Hill

CARBON HILL, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a home invasion and shooting in Carbon Hill, Alabama that left two people dead and another person injured. The Carbon Hill Police Department and the Walker County Sheriff's Office are investigating at a home near 4th Avenue NE and Marlin Jordan Road.
CARBON HILL, AL

