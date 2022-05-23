Twice as nice: Golden Tigers walk-off Holtville to capture second straight 5A title

Effective: 2022-05-25 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colbert; Franklin; Lauderdale; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Franklin County in northwestern Alabama West central Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 347 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Tishomingo State Park to 7 miles southwest of Belgreen, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Phil Campbell, Cherokee, Littleville, Leighton and St. Florian. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
