Twice as nice: Golden Tigers walk-off Holtville to capture second straight 5A title

If there's one thing that I've learned about Alabama is that high school football is major. On Friday night, what else is there to do?. There is no other place to be than in a stadium, watching some of the best athletes in the country compete at a high level for bragging rights. Over my time here in Alabama, I quickly have learned that Alabama has some of the best high school football coaches in the nation.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO