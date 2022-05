This is part five in a series highlighting all the new laws approved by the Tennessee General assembly in 2022. These new laws pertain to Health, healthcare. COVID-19 visitation law – A new law ensures that those who live in nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be allowed to have visitors in end-of-life situations, even during a public health emergency for COVID-19. It stipulates that visitors must agree to follow safety protocols and cannot exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or other communicable diseases, and cannot violate federal or state law regulating each facility. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic too many Tennesseans were not able to be with their loved ones in their last days. This law ensures that won’t happen again.

