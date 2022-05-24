ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

AAA: Colorado among 10 least expensive gas markets

By Robert Davis
kiowacountypress.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - Colorado is among the 10 least expensive gas markets in the country, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The national average for a gallon of regular gas "has not fallen for nearly a month," AAA said, and it sits at $4.59 as...

kiowacountypress.net

Luay Rahil

The richest person in Colorado

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

See What Remains in the Abandoned Ghost Town of Carson, Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If Colorado ghost towns are on your bucket list this summer you'll have plenty to select from. The Centennial State is home to over 300 of them just waiting out in the woods to be respectfully rediscovered.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

What does it take to buy a gun in Colorado?

Colorado gun shops are a line of defense in helping keep guns out of the wrong hands. Who is restricted from buying a firearm in Colorado?. Landscaper leaves job unfinished after homeowner …. Arapahoe Sheriff changes take-home car policy to …. Temperatures to hit 80s next several days, storms …
COLORADO STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Colorado taxpayers expected to see at least $500 as a tax rebate

Colorado taxpayers will see a tax rebate of $500 later this year. Gov. Polis will utilize TABOR to give back to taxpayers. Initially, Governor Jared Polis announced that Colorado taxpayers would get a $400 rebate using TABOR funds. Now, based off conversations with the Department of Revenue, they have announced that the rebate will be at least $500 for single filers. That means that joint filers will see $1,000. Find additional details here.
county17.com

Colorado woman dies in US 85 collision with Freightliner

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 32-year-old Colorado woman has died after a collision on US 85 near La Grange. The woman was driving a Toyota Highlander southbound on US 85 when it hit the passenger side of the trailer of a disabled Freightliner, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Freightliner was in the lane of travel, the highway patrol reported.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District

State Sen. Don Coram tried to paint himself as a moderate, experienced alternative to incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert during the first debate between the candidates ahead of the Republican primary elections. “As George Washington said in his farewell address, our biggest threat to our young republic is excessive partisanship. We have a nation that […] The post Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Wildfire breaks out near Durango as southern Colorado’s snowpack bottoms out

DURANGO, Colo. (KJCT) - A wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon just two miles west of Durango, Colorado. The fire is currently uncontained and has reached 71 acres, but fire crews began containment efforts early on Wednesday morning. Pre-evacuation notices are in effect for the surrounding area, but no evacuations have been ordered. A comprehensive and interactive map of evacuation and pre-evacuation areas can be found here.
DURANGO, CO
1230 ESPN

Are Dogs Legally Allowed to Ride in Truck Beds in Colorado?

It's pretty common to see dogs riding unrestrained in the beds of pickup trucks, and most of the time, the pups seem to be thoroughly enjoying the trip. But is it actually legal for drivers to let dogs ride in their truck beds in Colorado?. When it comes to humans,...
99.9 KEKB

Check Out Colorado Murder House Built on Indian Burial Ground

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An old, stone house in Colorado is rumored not only to be the site of a murder, but legend has it that it’s also built on an old Indian burial ground and that it is extremely haunted.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado governor signs controversial fentanyl bill into law

DENVER (KKTV) - Lawmakers in Colorado hope a new law will help save lives when it comes to fentanyl. Gov. Jared Polis signed HB22-1326 into law on Wednesday. “Making Colorado one of the ten safest states in the next five years is one of my top priorities and this new bipartisan law is part of what we need to do to make Colorado safer and help save lives,” said Gov. Polis. “The crime we are seeing in Denver and elsewhere is unacceptable, we have heard far too many excuses and scapegoating. This bipartisan legislation and our public safety investments are major steps towards making Colorado one of the ten safest states. The legislature sent strong bills to my desk in line with my budget and stepped up to invest more than the state has ever invested before in resources for local law enforcement, more and better policing, community interventions, youth violence prevention and brought more investigative power because this moment calls for leadership. I thank Speaker Alec Garnett for his dedicated leadership because every life is worth fighting for.”
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Polis signs bill increasing penalties for fentanyl

(The Center Square) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law on Wednesday that makes possession of one gram or more of fentanyl a felony under state law. House Bill 22-1326 was one of the most contentious pieces of legislation passed during Colorado's 2022 legislative session. Supporters of the bill argued it's necessary to help law enforcement agencies combat the growing fentanyl crisis while detractors argued that it doesn't address the root of the issue.
COLORADO STATE

