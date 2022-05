Melissa “Missy” Sagmoe, age 46, of Brookings, SD passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m. on Tuesday, May 31st at the Brookings High School Gymnasium in Brookings, SD. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7p.m. on Monday, May 30th at Faith Lutheran Brethren Church in Hendricks, MN with a prayer service at 7p.m.. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the Brookings High School Gymnasium. Burial will be at the Hendricks City Cemetery in Hendricks, MN. Houseman Funeral Home-Birk Chapel of Hendricks, MN is entrusted with arrangements.

