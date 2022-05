More than 200 young people from grade school to high school involved with the Salvation Army Greater New York Division’s Corps Music & Creative Arts programs recently competed in the Star Search music & creative arts talent contest. Alyssa Jadan of the Tarrytown Corps was awarded first place for her Level 3 Drama Monologue. She and winners of various categories will go on to compete with students of other regional Corps in Hershey, PA on Saturday, June 11.

TARRYTOWN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO