No association between intravenous fluid volume and endothelial glycocalyx shedding in patients undergoing resuscitation for sepsis in the emergency department

By Stephen Macdonald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEndothelial glycocalyx (EG) shedding is associated with septic shock and described following intravenous (IV) fluid administration. To investigate the possible impact of IV fluids on the pathobiology of septic shock we investigated associations between biomarkers of EG shedding and endothelial cell activation, and relationships with IV fluid volume. Serum samples were...

