Weld County will likely ask voters a second time this November to pass a bond package for new school construction. The district is presenting its case in a series of in-person community and online meetings. The Greeley Tribune reports they’re seeking between $212 and $260 million. If passed at the highest rate, $80 millon would go towards two new elementary schools in Windsor, in the Raindance and Peakiew communities. The district also presented an option of building just one elementary school in Windsor. Two of the four plans would move and expand Windsor Middle to a site off Weld County Road 15 at a cost of $9 million and expand Severance Middle and Severance High for nearly $50 million. Last year’s bond measure failed by 1,900 votes. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO