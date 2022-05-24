ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polis signs bill providing $500 early TABOR refunds

By Robert Davis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - Coloradans who filed taxes for last year can expect to see $500 refunds later this summer thanks to legislation that Governor Jared Polis signed into law Monday. Senate Bill 22-233 creates the Colorado Cash Back Plan, which advances taxpayer refunds required under the Taxpayer's Bill...

FingerLakes1.com

Colorado taxpayers expected to see at least $500 as a tax rebate

Colorado taxpayers will see a tax rebate of $500 later this year. Gov. Polis will utilize TABOR to give back to taxpayers. Initially, Governor Jared Polis announced that Colorado taxpayers would get a $400 rebate using TABOR funds. Now, based off conversations with the Department of Revenue, they have announced that the rebate will be at least $500 for single filers. That means that joint filers will see $1,000. Find additional details here.
