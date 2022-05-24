Polis signs bill providing $500 early TABOR refunds

DENVER (KKTV) - Lawmakers in Colorado hope a new law will help save lives when it comes to fentanyl. Gov. Jared Polis signed HB22-1326 into law on Wednesday. “Making Colorado one of the ten safest states in the next five years is one of my top priorities and this new bipartisan law is part of what we need to do to make Colorado safer and help save lives,” said Gov. Polis. “The crime we are seeing in Denver and elsewhere is unacceptable, we have heard far too many excuses and scapegoating. This bipartisan legislation and our public safety investments are major steps towards making Colorado one of the ten safest states. The legislature sent strong bills to my desk in line with my budget and stepped up to invest more than the state has ever invested before in resources for local law enforcement, more and better policing, community interventions, youth violence prevention and brought more investigative power because this moment calls for leadership. I thank Speaker Alec Garnett for his dedicated leadership because every life is worth fighting for.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO