(The Center Square) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law on Wednesday that makes possession of one gram or more of fentanyl a felony under state law. House Bill 22-1326 was one of the most contentious pieces of legislation passed during Colorado's 2022 legislative session. Supporters of the bill argued it's necessary to help law enforcement agencies combat the growing fentanyl crisis while detractors argued that it doesn't address the root of the issue.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO