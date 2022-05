May 25, 2022 (Anchorage, AK)— Alaska Wildlife Trooper Colonel Doug Massie announced his retirement from the Alaska Department of Public Safety effective May 31, 2022. Massie served Alaskans as an Alaska Wildlife Trooper since 1997; he was appointed Director of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers in December 2018 where he has since led 138 commissioned and civilian employees in accomplishing the division’s mission of protecting Alaska's natural resources through the enforcement of wildlife statutes and regulations.

