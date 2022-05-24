ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rocky Bleier to Speak at The Moving Wall in Ellwood City

By Press Releases
ellwoodcity.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Pittsburgh Steeler star running back and Vietnam veteran, Robert Patrick “Rocky” Bleier, will be the featured speaker at the opening ceremony for The Moving Wall to be displayed in Ellwood City’s Ewing Park from August 18 to 22, 2022. The ceremony, scheduled for 6:30 P.M. on August 18 at the...

ellwoodcity.org

ellwoodcity.org

Anthony DeGennaro, 51

passed away on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at his residence in White Twp. surrounded by his loved ones. Anthony was born in Ellwood City on November 14th, 1970 to the late Carmen J. and Rose Marie (Rocco) DeGennaro. He had attended Riverside High School and is a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish. Anthony enjoyed working at the local steel mills for the past 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, football, camping, and most of all spending time with his family.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Braden P. Raykovics, 67

of Ellwood City passed away on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at the UPMC Passavant Hospital after a short illness. Braden was born on May 9th, 1955 in Ellwood City to the late Ronald and Peggy (Bookamer) Raykovics. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class 1973. Braden worked for many years as an EMT for Ellwood Ambulance service, a safety valve technician at Portersville PRD from where he retired after 28 years, a security guard for Ellwood City School District, which he loved, and most recently, as a security guard at Ellwood Quality Steele. He was also an Ellwood City Volunteer Fireman and coached various Ellwood baseball leagues over the years. Braden was best known for his ability to make you laugh and his love for talking with family and friends.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WITF

Pittsburgh art commission rejects actor Jane Seymour’s “heart” sculpture

The Pittsburgh Art Commission on Wednesday unanimously rejected a proposal to place a sculpture by actor Jane Seymour on the Mount Washington Overlook. The proposal for Seymour’s “Open Hearts” sculpture was by the Mount Washington Community Development Corporation, whose executive director, Gordon Davidson, told commissioners an anonymous donor would pay to fabricate the work.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Meet Olive Beals, Pittsburgh’s Pierogi Queen

Inside an Etna kitchen, Olive Beals makes 500 pierogies a week. If you’re picturing a little, old babushka lady, think again. The 28-year-old force behind Polska Laska is a former bartender who dances to techno music while she works. “My mom calls it Club Pierogi,” Beals says with a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Upcoming Festivals in Butler County

Hosted by the YMCA, the car cruise will feature a 50/50, basket raffles, and a DJ. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is a premier annual event that attracts Jeep enthusiasts from all over the world. The festival is a Jeep-only event. All drivers must be at least 18 years of age. All Jeeps must be registered and have current liability insurance that is valid during the Festival dates to participate in any Festival activities.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation To Meet Friday

The Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation (ECIAHF) will meet this Friday, May 27th at 10:00 a.m. Elwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation is a non-profit special community-based initiative involving Italian ethnic research and genealogy. The focus of the group is on sharing Ellwood City Area Italian Family heritage information.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant contractor pleads guilty for work not performed

A Mt. Pleasant contractor will serve up to three years on probation for accepting payment for work he never performed. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears said Wednesday that penalty could be converted into a jail sentence unless at least $8,000 in restitution is paid by Sept. 1.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Monaca native promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer serving aboard USS Makin Island

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Monaca, Pennsylvania, native was recently promoted in rank to senior chief petty officer serving aboard USS Makin Island. Senior Chief Petty Officer Patricia Frye joined the Navy 18 years ago to travel the world and for college tuition assistance. “What I’ve learned from serving in...
CBS Pittsburgh

James Fox, founder of Fox's Pizza has passed away

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The founder of Fox's Pizza Den has died.According to the Tribune-Review, Jim Fox, of Murrysville, died of complications stemming from a car crash that took place last year.Fox opened his first pizza shop in Pitcairn back in 1971.Over half a century later, the chain has more than 200 locations in 25 states.Fox was 74 years old. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

VIDEO: Rescue Crews Respond To Man Over Hillside In Ellwood City

Rescue crews spent hours overnight searching for a man who reportedly went over a hillside in Lawrence County. A KDKA news video says 34-year-old victim was shot in the chest and was found by first responders. Rescue crews spent hours overnight searching for the man who reportedly went over a...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Farm and Dairy

Roam amongst ancient creatures close to home

After a short tease in lower gas prices, we’re back to “eyes bulge out of your head in surprise” prices. Instead of a one-tank trip, we were looking for a less than a quarter-tank trip. This translated into finding a local trail for my boys and me to explore.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
pghcitypaper.com

Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Pittsburgh

Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of Black enslaved people at the end of the Civil War, was officially declared a city of Pittsburgh holiday in 2021. This year, the holiday will be celebrated across the city throughout the month of June. 2022 Black Tie Honors Gala. 6-10 p.m....
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPMC makes medical breakthrough towards curing cancer

PITTSBURGH — In 2018, a local woman was told that she didn’t have many options left to cure her cancer. Four years later, she is cancer free! Here’s the hail Mary treatment they used. Why doctors are saying they may use it more. Watch the video above...

