Rocky Bleier to Speak at The Moving Wall in Ellwood City

of Ellwood City passed away on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at the UPMC Passavant Hospital after a short illness. Braden was born on May 9th, 1955 in Ellwood City to the late Ronald and Peggy (Bookamer) Raykovics. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class 1973. Braden worked for many years as an EMT for Ellwood Ambulance service, a safety valve technician at Portersville PRD from where he retired after 28 years, a security guard for Ellwood City School District, which he loved, and most recently, as a security guard at Ellwood Quality Steele. He was also an Ellwood City Volunteer Fireman and coached various Ellwood baseball leagues over the years. Braden was best known for his ability to make you laugh and his love for talking with family and friends.

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO