The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has transitioned to fluke fishing, and the start of the season has gone well. Captain Rich was out earlier in the week with great drift conditions and found plenty of fluke to 6 pounds. Later in the week, Captain Cole was able to put together a decent pile of fish on the grounds, despite some tougher drift conditions. Both bait and jigs have been producing, with either fresh squid or pink shine Gulp being top producers. The evening squid trips have also remained consistent, with high hooks managing a full bucket on most trips. The daily fluke trips will continue to sail at 7 AM when the weather allows and check the website for updated squid schedule.

HOBBIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO