OCEANSIDE: Annual Filipino Cultural Celebration returns June 4
northcoastcurrent.com
3 days ago
The Filipino-American Cultural Organization and the Oceanside Public Library will be hosting the 21st Annual Filipino Cultural Celebration on Saturday, June 4. The event will take place in the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza, located downtown at 330 N. Coast Highway in the Oceanside...
Seven years ago, when Erin and Jason Daniels moved their young family to the resort-like Lake San Marcos—a community originally built for retirees—it felt like a bold gamble. Now their North County neighborhood couldn’t be more coveted by a new generation of young homeowners attracted to the area’s many amenities. The real-estate power couple, whose boutique Daniels Home Collective also provides design services, deserves a lot of the credit for making it cool.
“Top Gun” house in Oceanside has a new life, serving up patriotic mini-pies. Excitement has been palpable near Oceanside Pier this month. Bystanders “oohed and aahed” at four colorful planes flying in formation, guests clinked glasses at a rooftop party, locals and tourists lined the sidewalk, people posed on a racy red motorcycle and a tiny van rushed trays of little hand pies to a new eatery that brings back memories of Tom Cruise and his 1986 Top Gun movie.
Switchfoot's annual Bro-AM Beach Fest is back! Join thousands of people of all ages in an empowering community movement of giving through a day of surf, food, fun, and live music. Event Highlights. Free event with VIP options. Epic concert by Switchfoot and guest artists. Annual surf competition. local vendors.
“So long, Huey.” It’s a biker muttering this. He ain’t old enough to have picked up that Vietnam moniker for the sun, but he says it anyway. Because yes, that last moment’s coming. People have turned quiet. They stare west, at the ocean horizon, where the luminous lozenge melts like ice cream left out of the fridge.
Carlsbad’s TGIF Concerts in the Parks series, one of the city’s most popular summer activities, is back in person this summer and celebrating its 35th anniversary. To commemorate that milestone, the city’s Cultural Arts Office has put together an exciting lineup of encore performances and new bands that will have crowds dancing the night away.
Oceanside, Calif. (May 25, 2022) Tourism recovery in Oceanside has been swift with 2021 visitor spending and tax revenues surpassing even pre-pandemic levels, according to a recent visitor industry survey by Dean Runyan Associates. Visitor spending benefits local businesses while tax revenues bolster the City of Oceanside’s general fund, which is critical to funding essential services such as public safety, parks, street improvements, homeless outreach and more.
IT’S VISTA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL TIME! Come celebrate your favorite red berry Sunday, May 29 in Downtown Vista! Contests, food, music, crafts, 5K run, film festival… more fun than a double strawberry shortcake!.
Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29. For Memorial Day events, check out this list. Standup comedian Lara Beitz — who has been featured on the likes of Comedy Central, Showtime, CBS and Fox — brings the laughs to downtown San Diego for a five-show run. 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. American Comedy Co., 818 6th Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Guests must be Restricted to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $10; with a two drink minimum required; americancomedyco.com.
Here in San Diego, we don’t take things too seriously, until it comes to our beloved California burrito. This carne asada and French fry-stuffed behemoth was invented here, and has been diligently filling our bellies and soaking up our late-night booze ever since. Whether eaten alongside a refreshing craft beer or on the shores of one of our beautiful beaches, California burritos are so intertwined with life in SD that they’re practically embedded in our DNA. Considering how many places serve our hometown pride, how does one go about narrowing down your options when your stomach is growling and your wallet is light? We’ve done our due diligence and, our waistbands notwithstanding, have come up with 14 of our favorite California burritos in one handy list:
A new restaurant applying a casual, counter-service model to dishes revolving around Chinese roast duck has landed near the AMC Theater in Poway. Called Crazy Duck, it’s the third local venture for business partners Lijun Li and Tony Wu. Liu is a grad of UC San Diego’s Rady School of Management while Wu is a veteran chef who cooked at Clairemont Mesa’s Village Kitchen before he and Liu opened their first popular restaurant, Taste of Hunan, and Fan-Fan, a recent addition to UCSD’s North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood.
Tarballs that washed ashore near Oceanside Pier in mid-May are likely from natural seepage, the city recently reported. Coast Guard and California Fish and Wildlife crews took samples of the tar on May 17 after city lifeguards reported seeing them in the water and on the beach around the pier, according to the city’s report.
After two years in Bell Gardens, Los Angeles’s beloved Afro-Mexican restaurant Tamales Elena y Antojitos announced on its website that the two-year-old restaurant is permanently closed. The family-operated food trailer remains open for business at Wilmington and 109 Street in Watts. Chef Maria Elena Lorenzo and her family opened...
If the word “suburb” conjures up images of gated communities with manicured lawns and a Costco that’s close, but not close enough, Oceanside, California is not that. There’s a Costco in nearby Vista, but that’s pretty much where the similarity ends. The northernmost suburb of San Diego had, for years, barely been a blip on the road from Los Angeles to San Diego, with a downtown area that could politely be described as “unsavory.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — After a national organization called on schools everywhere to plan walkouts in the wake of a mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers, San Diego students at Steele Canyon High School followed suit and walked out of their classrooms Thursday.
The owners of San Diego's historic The Waterfront Bar & Grill are purchasing Normal Heights cocktail hotspot Sycamore Den. Local bar operator Nick Zanoni, who launched Thruster's Lounge in Pacific Beach in 2000 when he was only 23, took over the former Lou Jones Inn on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights in early 2013. With the help of local designers Bells & Whistles, later that year Zanoni opened the 1,500 square-foot Sycamore Den, a cocktail lounge inspired by the 1970s dad and built to look like a middle-class family living room. We reported last fall that a liquor license transfer was in the works showing that Sycamore Den was apparently moving a stones throw from its original location into the former Jackson Electric building on Felton Street in Normal Heights. That transfer is still pending but construction on the building has seemingly ceased.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A relief for El Cajon residents, business owners and Mayor Bill Wells. San Diego County has finally cleared out what people were calling the “criminal homeless camp,” that was causing major problems for the area. Rampant drug use and criminal activity was reported,...
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is recognized for its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking scenery, etc. It is one of the few cities in the United States where all of these things can be found in one location, and this, along with the glam of Hollywood, drives up the cost of living considerably. If you want to relocate or purchase a home in this region, knowing how much you should anticipate paying can be quite beneficial.
County of San Diego crews quickly worked Thursday morning to transform a stretch of North Magnolia Avenue on the border of El Cajon, where a homeless encampment lined the street for the past year or so.
Comments / 0