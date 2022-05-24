ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Wake services held for 11-year-old Kyhara Tay following arraignment of suspect

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Wake services were held for 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in Parkchester on Tuesday following the arraignment of a suspect connected to her shooting.

Loved ones and community members gathered to say their goodbyes as calls for justice continued.

Omar Bojang was remanded to custody of the Department of Correction a day after he turned himself in to authorities .

RELATED: NYPD: Suspect sought in Kyhara Tay killing, Omar Bojang, also wanted for gunpoint robberies

Officers say 18-year-old Bojang was driving the moped that 15-year-old Matthew Godwin was riding on when Godwin fired the gun that killed Tay. They say their intended target was a 13-year-old.

Godwin was arrested last week .

Bojang is facing several charges including murder, manslaughter and possession of a weapon. News 12 was told he has two open gun cases and two open robbery cases against him.

Bojang is due back in court before a grand jury on June 17 but will not testify.

Funeral services for Kyhara are expected to take place Wednesday.

