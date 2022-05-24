ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

French Open 2022 LIVE results: Simona Halep avoids upset as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ends career in emotional defeat

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWW7A_0foPw1VJ00

Relive all the action from day three at the French Open as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga said his farewells after a dramatic and emotional four-set defeat by No 8 seed Casper Ruud. Tsonga, playing in his final tournament before retiring from the sport, took the first set on Philippe Chatrier and was close to forcing a fifth before the 37-year-old was hampered by a shoulder injury, and Ruud closed out a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2, 7-6 win.

Afterwards, Tsonga was joined on court by his family, friends and fellow players, and received tributes from Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Tsonga, a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, then fought off tears as he addressed the home crowd, signing off his speech with: “Thank you Roland Garros, thank you tennis. I love you.”

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev opened his campaign with a comfortable victory against Facundo Bagnis, who looked to be struggling with a calf injury. It was smooth sailing for women’s No 3 seed Paula Badosa too, but Simona Halep almost succumbed to a remarkable upset against Nastasja Schunk. The 18-year-old won the second set 6-1 to force a decider against the former world No 1 but Halep’s class eventually told as she secured her place in the second round. Relive all the action and scores from Roland Garros below:

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Young pretender Carlos Alcaraz believes he is ready to end the Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic monopoly on the French Open as the Spaniard looks set to meet one of them in a blockbuster semi-final in Paris

Young pretender Carlos Alcaraz insists he is ready to break the stranglehold of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the French Open. The last six Roland Garros titles have gone to the gilded duo with Djokovic the defending champion and Nadal, a 13-time winner, the undisputed king of clay. But...
TENNIS
ESPN

Coco Gauff, youngest woman left in French Open, advances to fourth round

Coco Gauff, the youngest remaining woman in the French Open draw, reached the fourth round at Roland Garros by beating Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-4 on Friday. Gauff, 18, was a toddler when Estonian Kanepi -- who at 36 was the oldest remaining woman -- played the first of her two French Open quarterfinals in 2008. On Friday, Gauff had six aces and five double faults, while Kanepi made 29 unforced errors.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Facundo Bagnis
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Philippe Chatrier
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
The Independent

Teenager Coco Gauff beats veteran Kaia Kanepi to reach French Open fourth round

The youngest player left in the women’s French Open draw knocked out the oldest as Coco Gauff beat veteran campaigner Kaia Kanepi.Gauff, 18, swept past 36-year-old Estonian Kanepi – who turned professional five years before the American was born – in straight sets, 6-3 6-4.The 18th seed will now face Belgium’s Elise Mertens, ranked 31, as she attempts to match last year’s run to the quarter-finals.Fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez is also through, the 19-year-old Canadian beating Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 7-5 3-6 7-5.Karolina Muchova was in tears as she was forced to retire from her match against Amanda Anisimova.The...
TENNIS
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
The Independent

Djokovic and Nadal on track but British bid ends – Day six at the French Open

Cameron Norrie’s bid to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time was halted by Russian Karen Khachanov.Norrie somehow squandered 16 break points as he slipped to a 6-2 7-5 5-7 6-4 defeat at Roland Garros.Meanwhile Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both won in straight sets to remain on course for a blockbuster quarter-final showdown.Here, the PA news agency looks back at day six at the French Open.Picture of the dayShot of the dayWhat a way to win 🤩This match point winner by @dieschwartzman is our shot of the day by @oppo.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/5oOrGTXOqr— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennis World Usa

Paul McGinley is worried about Tiger Woods

During an interview with Golf Channel, after Tiger Woods retired from Southern Hills, the Team Europe leader Paul McGinley shared his thoughts on the Tiger. As we know, Tiger retired from the PGA Championship after passing the cut (which many of the top players have failed to do…). Certainly...
GOLF
The Independent

Rafael Nadal battles through to earn Novak Djokovic quarter-final at French Open

Rafael Nadal took his time but eventually kept his side of the bargain to set up the quarter-final showdown that will probably define this year’s French Open.Nadal will face arch-rival Novak Djokovic after overcoming the determined Felix Auger-Aliassime across five enthralling sets over four hours and 21 minutes.It was a match in sharp contrast to Djokovic’s, the world number one taking just two and a quarter hours to dispatch Diego Schwartzman.And still... @DjokerNole remains undefeated against Diego Schwartzman, downing the 15th seed 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 to reach his 13th straight #RolandGarros quarter-final. pic.twitter.com/A7Nq8JAeLS— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2022The gilded duo’s...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool celebrate cup double with fans despite Champions League defeat

You could have been forgiven for thinking Liverpool had realised their quadruple dream judging by the reception they got on Sunday’s parade through the city.The Premier League and Champions League trophies eluded Jurgen Klopp’s men in the last eight days, but they returned from Paris to a heroes’ welcome as tens of thousands of fans lined an eight-mile route to see them parade the FA Cup and Carabao Cup – plus the FA Women’s Championship.The players, still weary from their journey home, look subdued as they boarded the buses in Allerton Maze shortly before 4pm, the sting of Saturday’s 1-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy