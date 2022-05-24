French Open 2022 LIVE results: Simona Halep avoids upset as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ends career in emotional defeat

Relive all the action from day three at the French Open as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga said his farewells after a dramatic and emotional four-set defeat by No 8 seed Casper Ruud. Tsonga, playing in his final tournament before retiring from the sport, took the first set on Philippe Chatrier and was close to forcing a fifth before the 37-year-old was hampered by a shoulder injury, and Ruud closed out a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2, 7-6 win.

Afterwards, Tsonga was joined on court by his family, friends and fellow players, and received tributes from Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Tsonga, a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, then fought off tears as he addressed the home crowd, signing off his speech with: “Thank you Roland Garros, thank you tennis. I love you.”

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev opened his campaign with a comfortable victory against Facundo Bagnis, who looked to be struggling with a calf injury. It was smooth sailing for women’s No 3 seed Paula Badosa too, but Simona Halep almost succumbed to a remarkable upset against Nastasja Schunk. The 18-year-old won the second set 6-1 to force a decider against the former world No 1 but Halep’s class eventually told as she secured her place in the second round. Relive all the action and scores from Roland Garros below: