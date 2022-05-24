Water break causes Chaney High to cancel classes Tuesday

Since mid-April, Route 18, which is Main Street in Greenville, has been closed from the intersection with Water Street to the intersection with Route 58 (Mercer Street) by PennDOT after a partial collapse of a building took place. Following the collapse, the building was condemned.
Youngstown Chief of Police Carl Davis is expected to announce that Youngstown Police Department will resume the city's Impact Initiative, a saturation campaign by the city police department, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Mahoning Co. Sheriff's Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in high crime areas in the city.
Mahoning County Commissioners are expected to ask the County Prosecutor to seek recovery of thousands of dollars expended by hazmat crews when they responded to two separate incidents. The first incident is a paint spill in Austintown in late April when a flatbed truck accidentally spilled 700 gallons of street...
The Columbiana County Health District is hosting an appointment-only Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screening clinic for men on Thursday, June 9 at the Health District, 7360 State Route 45, Lisbon, Ohio. To schedule an appointment for the PSA clinic, call 330-424-0272. There will be no charge for residents of the General...
The more than 3,100 cars and trucks that travel Hopkins Road in Youngstown each day will have to find a detour. The City of Youngstown has announced that Hopkins Road will be closed to traffic between Schenley and Canfield Road for seven days beginning Tuesday, May 24, 2022. City officials...
Vindicator file photo / May 26, 1982 | Eleanor Beecher Flad, left, and her mother, Mrs. Ward Beecher, were given an inspection tour of restoration work at Lanterman’s Mill in Mill Creek Park 40 years ago. The work was funded by a $600,000 gift from the Ward Beecher Foundation. Loren Cameron, right, was in charge of the initial restoration work. Park Superintendent Bill Schollaert conducted the tour.
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — At Monday evening’s meeting, Boardman administrator Jason Loree updated trustees on the demolition of Market Street School which is necessary before the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park can be built. Loree said the school is “loaded” with asbestos which will take two to three months...
An 18-year-old from Columbiana County is accused of making threats to harm himself and others at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Vienna Wednesday afternoon. This came just one day after the devastating shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt said if witnesses did...
A Columbiana County teen remained in the Trumbull County Jail early Thursday after allegedly making an “active shooter” threat that caused the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics to evacuate its building in Vienna Township. Just one day after an 18-year-old man fatally shot 19 children and two adults at...
The woman who became the face and voice of Ohio’s efforts to fight the Coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic came home on Thursday with a message of hope to graduates of Liberty High School. Dr. Amy Acton addressed the Class of 2022 during commencement ceremonies at...
