Resolving complex cartilage structures in developmental biology via deep learning-based automatic segmentation of X-ray computed microtomography images

By Jan Matula
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe complex shape of embryonic cartilage represents a true challenge for phenotyping and basic understanding of skeletal development. X-ray computed microtomography (Î¼CT) enables inspecting relevant tissues in all three dimensions; however, most 3D models are still created by manual segmentation, which is a time-consuming and tedious task. In this work, we...

#Data Science#Small Data#Data Visualisation#Deep Learning#Art#Cnn
Science
Nature.com

Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The myth of US energy independence

The Russia"“Ukraine crisis has exposed vulnerabilities in US energy security. The US may import only a small amount of Russian oil but it is tied to Russian energy via its participation in highly globalized supply chains. The world is feeling the economic and energy impacts of the Russian invasion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Adipokine human Resistin promotes obesity-associated inflammatory intervertebral disc degeneration via pro-inflammatory cytokine cascade activation

Adipokine human Resistin (hResistin), is known to be associated with insulin resistance and secrete low-grade pro-inflammatory cytokines in obesity. Although studies on low-grade inflammation of adipokine hResistin are known, studies on the effects and mechanisms of intervertebral disc degeneration (IVDD) are still lacking. Thus, we investigated the adipokine hResistin with or without pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-1Î² in intervertebral disc (IVD) cells such as human annulus fibrosus (hAF) and nucleus pulposus (hNP). The protein expression changes in IL-1Î², IL-6, IL-8, MMP-1, MMP-3, and MMP-13, induced by the combined-hResistin and IL-1Î² stimulation on hAF cells, was significantly greater than that of the same induced by mono-IL-1Î² stimulation. Similarly, in the case of the protein expression change of inflammatory mediators induced by the combined-hResistin and IL-1Î² stimulation on hNP cells was also significantly greater than that of the same induced by mono-IL-1Î² stimulation. These results improve understanding of hResistin on inflammatory IVDD but also with other obesity-related inflammatory diseases.
HEALTH
