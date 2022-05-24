ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, Offset And More Step Out For Balenciaga’s NYC Show

By Marsha Badger
 3 days ago

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty


Sunday, May 22nd, celebrities faced the New York City heat to attend Balenciaga’s NYC show. The luxury brand held its Spring 2023 presentation at the New York Stock Exchange. The fruitful partnerships with Kanye West, Adidas, and Gucci have made the Spanish Fashion House the talk of the town.

So when the brand decided to host their 2023 Spring show in downtown Manhattan, the stars came out to see the latest in fashion, which seems to be a fusion of futuristic monochrome looks and oversized athleisure wear.

While most folks were buzzing about the style, we were more interested in the who’s who sitting in the front row. We spied stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Pharrell Williams, Offset, and more. If you missed all of the magic at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show, then you can check the runway show out here . In the meantime, here’s a look at the celebrities who made an appearance.

1. Megan Thee Stallion attends Balenciaga’s NYC Show Spring 23 Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaA60_0foPiWSv00
Source:Getty

Megan Thee Stallion showed up and showed out at the Balenciaga NYC Show Spring 23 Collection. The rapper kept to the brand’s current fashion aesthetic clad in an all-black ensemble.

2. Pharrell, Helen and their son attend Balenciaga’s NYC Show Spring 23 Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNBUp_0foPiWSv00 Source:Getty

It’s a family affair! Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Ayer Williams and Pharrell Williams made an appearance at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show dressed in casual but chic clothing.

3. Kanye West attends Balenciaga’s NYC Show Spring 23 Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ne8Pp_0foPiWSv00 Source:Getty

Fashion aficionado, musical genius, and mean-mugger extraordinaire   Kanye West stepped out to Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show. The artist wore his uniform which included a black leather jacket, black tee shirt, dark jeans, and Balenciaga’s XXL space boots. A lot of clothes on a near-90 degree day.

4. Offset attends Balenciaga’s NYC Show Spring 23 Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vg9o_0foPiWSv00 Source:Getty

Offset also attended Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show. The rapper also followed West’s lead by wearing lots of clothing. Dressed in all black, Offset completed his look with a black leather jacket and sunglasses.

5. Anna Wintour attends Balenciaga’s NYC Show Spring 23 Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSXxK_0foPiWSv00 Source:Getty

Former Vogue Editor-in-Chief and Global Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour showed her stoic face at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show. The style icon wore a simple green and black polka dot dress by the brand.

6. Balenciaga Spring 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiCnR_0foPiWSv00
Source:Getty

Musican Frank Ocean made a rare appearance at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show.

7. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – May 22, 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZpao_0foPiWSv00 Source:Getty

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley hybrid, Selah Marley, gave a chic and casual look at the Balenciaga Spring 2023 show. The model wore oversized jeans, a blue fitted jacket, and chunky braids.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
