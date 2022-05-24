ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Will TikTok Be The Death of the Music Industry? Artists & Fans Weigh In On Social Media

By Sammy Approved
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4YoD_0foPiUhT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WASTQ_0foPiUhT00

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation


Is TikTok going to be the death of the music industry? Music artists are coming forward to talk about how their record labels are forcing them into creating TikTok content. Fans are sharing how the pressure of making viral content is slowly destroying the music industry.

The Artist Take

Artists are speaking up about their disdain for crafting viral videos for the sake of selling records. Several artists, including Halsey, FKA Twigs, and Ed Sheeran , have reluctantly posted on TikTok only because their labels forced them into doing so. Some videos showcase the artists and their annoyance with being told to post. While others share how they are asked to wait until the label’s marketing team comes up with a clever way to make a song trend before releasing new music.

It is unfortunate times we live in where fans dictate what should be released. Artists have less control over what they create, and it seems like labels are less concerned about the quality of music and more concerned about the social metrics.

Some artists, like Adele , refuse to change to fit into the TikTok marketing model. The “Easy On Me” singer sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, opening up about the pressure to write music for the audience on TikTok.

Who’s to Blame?

The question becomes: Who’s really at fault? Is it the label pressure or TikTok’s algorithm to blame?

Fans argue that the popular social media platform has caused a major shift in the way we consume music and media at large. Some fans are comparing label’s demand for TikTok hits are no different than their history of requests for radio hits. There are several factors at play here, and we may be too far gone to make the necessary changes.

Here’s what artists and fans are saying about TikTok’s effects on the music industry:

1. Halsey’s Fed Up

Source:BTSOriented

2. It May Be The Executives’ Greed

Source:hrnabeatz

3. Can You Make A TikTok Dance To This?

Source:yootddies

4. Charli XCX Had A Word

@charlixcx

Stream good ones tho !

♬ didnt want to be here - TheBaldestBitch
Source:charlixcx

5. The Labels Are Begging

@florence

The label are begging me for ‘low fi tik toks’ so here you go. pls send help x

♬ original sound - Florence
Source:florence

6. Adele Refuses To Use TikTok

Source:YouTube

7. TikTok Hits No Different Than Radio Hits

Source:lovelybride89

8. Ed Sheeran Would Rather Eat Snacks

@edsheeran

Tag someone that likes snacks

♬ 2step (feat. Lil Baby) - Ed Sheeran
Source:edsheeran

9. Artists Are Speaking Out

Source:dunseithee

10. So Sad :(

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax)

Source:Saint Hoax

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fka Twigs
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Adele
Person
Halsey
The Morning Hustle

LISTEN: Deante Hitchcock Releases ‘Callin’ All My Children’ Two-Pack

Today (May 17), Grammy-nominated rapper Deante Hitchcock released a two-pack entitled 'Callin' All My Children.' Click inside to listen to the new project. The post LISTEN: Deante Hitchcock Releases ‘Callin’ All My Children’ Two-Pack appeared first on Global Grind. The post LISTEN: Deante Hitchcock Releases ‘Callin’ All My Children’ Two-Pack appeared first on The Morning Hustle.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Morning Hustle

Kendrick Lamar Floats Through “N95” Video

Kendrick Lamar certainly got the Hip-Hop world praising, discussing and debating after his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers dropped. On cue for the highly-anticipated album's rollout, the Compton rapper drops a stunning visual for "N95" off the project. The post Kendrick Lamar Floats Through “N95” Video appeared first on The Morning Hustle.
MUSIC
The Morning Hustle

The REAL Big Steppers: Check Out The Tapping Twins Featured On Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers [Videos]

These tapping twins are the REAL big steppers on Kendrick Lamar's latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Watch more of their videos inside. The post The REAL Big Steppers: Check Out The Tapping Twins Featured On Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers [Videos] appeared first on Global Grind. The post The REAL Big Steppers: Check Out The Tapping Twins Featured On Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers [Videos] appeared first on The Morning Hustle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Art#Kiddnation
The Morning Hustle

Teyana Taylor Wins ‘The Masked Singer’

Congratulations to Teyana Taylor who has just been crowned as the season seven winner of "The Masked Singer!" The post Teyana Taylor Wins ‘The Masked Singer’ appeared first on HelloBeautiful. The post Teyana Taylor Wins ‘The Masked Singer’ appeared first on The Morning Hustle.
TV & VIDEOS
The Morning Hustle

Oxnard Family Drama: Fans React To Anderson .Paak’s Crazy Family Story Causing Him To Trend On Twitter

Artist Anderson .Paak's family story is a wild ride. Check out fan reactions to a viral tweet that has him trending inside.  The post Oxnard Family Drama: Fans React To Anderson .Paak’s Crazy Family Story Causing Him To Trend On Twitter appeared first on Global Grind. The post Oxnard Family Drama: Fans React To Anderson .Paak’s Crazy Family Story Causing Him To Trend On Twitter appeared first on The Morning Hustle.
OXNARD, CA
The Morning Hustle

WATCH: Netflix Releases Trailer For Jennifer Lopez Documentary ‘Halftime’

Today (May 18), we got our first footage of the upcoming Netflix documentary that follows the highs and lows of the iconic Jennifer Lopez. Click inside to watch! The post WATCH: Netflix Releases Trailer For Jennifer Lopez Documentary ‘Halftime’ appeared first on Global Grind. The post WATCH: Netflix Releases Trailer For Jennifer Lopez Documentary ‘Halftime’ appeared first on The Morning Hustle.
MOVIES
The Morning Hustle

Free Lil Meech! ‘BMF’ Actor Demetrius Flenory Jr. Arrested For Stealing $250K Watch

'BMF' star Lil Meech has reportedly been arrested allowing a love for expensive jewelry lead him to stealing a $250,000 Richard Mille watch. The post Free Lil Meech! ‘BMF’ Actor Demetrius Flenory Jr. Arrested For Stealing $250K Watch appeared first on Black America Web. The post Free Lil Meech! ‘BMF’ Actor Demetrius Flenory Jr. Arrested For Stealing $250K Watch appeared first on The Morning Hustle.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

‘It’s the best way to live!’: International Booker winners Geetanjali Shree and Daisy Rockwell

“If you handle a heavy thing with lightness, you actually increase the poignancy, and it puts a different kind of focus on it.” Geetanjali Shree is talking to me about her novel Tomb of Sand, which, in its translation from Hindi by Daisy Rockwell, won the International Booker prize on Thursday. It’s now early Friday morning and Shree and Rockwell join me from London’s Groucho Club – bright, fresh and talkative despite the night’s festivities (Rockwell was still tweeting about it at 2am).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Morning Hustle

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby Boy

Secrets out the bag! Rihanna secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy on Friday, May 13, 2022 according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital when she went into labor. The source who claimed the news posted on Facebook saying that Rihanna was about to give birth and that she […] The post Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”! appeared first on 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly. The post Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby Boy appeared first on The Morning Hustle.
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy