In a cover story for Elle, Doja Cat spilled some details about her next album, which she reveals will bring her back to her Hip Hop roots. “I haven’t started just because of all the rehearsal and touring. I’ve got a lot going on, but it’s coming up,” the Planet Her artist told the magazine that she’d have to sit out her summer festival tour dates and opening for The Weeknd due to tonsil surgery. “I have been getting songs and things sent to me. … Oh f**k, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO