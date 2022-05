The geography & geology of the Sleeping Bear Dunes will be the focus of writer Rosalie Sanara Petrouske’s work during her May 15-28 artist residency with the Glen Arbor Arts Center. Petrouske will work on a series of haiku poems inspired by the area’s lakes & dunes. Each of the GAAC’s artist-residents offer a conversational presentation at the end of their stay. The presentation begins at noon today. Petrouske will discuss poems written in both traditional & modern haiku forms.

GLEN ARBOR, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO