ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

3 Things To Know For Tuesday

bladenonline.com
 3 days ago

Here are three things to know for Tuesday, May 24:. 1. Coffee, Cars, and Croissants: Saturday, Cape...

bladenonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Hardee’s Morehead City closes, leaving a 50-year legacy

— Morehead City is losing a restaurant icon today as the Hardee’s staff at the Morehead Plaza restaurant flip the last burger and hand out the last soft drink or milkshake at 2 p.m. this afternoon. The public announcement of the closure, which takes effect when the restaurant finishes...
ourstate.com

Home Ports: North Carolina’s Boat Towns

It is a working waterfront, an angler’s haven, a tourist’s can’t-miss, and a seafood lover’s mecca. Morehead City is a port town, a family town, a working town, and a party town with its own barrier island, dubbed Sugarloaf. And everywhere you look, there are boats. A row of sportfishing charter boats bejewels a historic waterfront. Boats drift in the harbor, filled with kids and fishing rods and family dogs. Every yard seems to hold a boat on a trailer. From the deck of Jack’s Waterfront Bar or the tiki-topped Yellowfin Pub, expansive views take in boats of every imaginable size. And from here, watery ways run in every direction. The Intracoastal Waterway courses west and east. To the north, the Newport River leads to the Adams Creek Canal and on to the broad, tidal Neuse. To the south lies the great Atlantic deep. “Water, water, everywhere,” saith the Ancient Mariner. He might have been talking about Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
bladenonline.com

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL in Elizabethtown

Sunday June 5th – Wednesday June 8th 5:30 – 7:30pm. Dinner served each night. Theme: Food Truck Party!. Trinity United Methodist Church – 901 W. Broad Street, Elizabethtown.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
WECT

Wilmington restaurant owner, marathon runner dies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shawn Wellersdick, the owner of Port Land Grille in Wilmington, died this week. According to his wife, Anne Steketee, Wellersdick had been diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer. “He was my partner is all things in every way,” said Steketee. “I’m still wrapping my head around the...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Graham
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man lying in road killed by tractor-trailer in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 36-year-old man has died after being hit by a truck in Wilmington Thursday morning. Wilmington Police responded to the 2600 block of Carolina Beach Road around 7:18 a.m. after receiving a call about an accident involving an 18-wheeler. According to WPD, it is believed...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Newest Broadway at the Beach restaurant now open

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The newest restaurant at Broadway at the Beach is officially open. According to a press release, The Hangout features 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space in Broadway’s new Key West Village. The Hangout’s menu spotlights seasonal seafood dishes, beachside burgers, sandwiches,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Spring signing day: North Brunswick

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – R.J. Green was arguably the best football player in the Mideastern Conference. The Coastal Preps Player of the Year finally has made his decision: Livingstone College. He says it reminds him of where he played his high school ball. “It was like North Brunswick again....
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington man wins $200,000 with $5 scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man won $200,000 with a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket. Steven Milligan bought his lucky Sapphire 7s ticket from the Gas Center on Market Street in Wilmington. Milligan collected his winnings from the lottery headquarters in Raleigh Tuesday. After required state and federal tax...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Lake#Redcrossblood Org#Community Fun Day
WECT

UPDATE: Kure Beach shooter called 911 just after killing neighbor

South Brunswick, Whiteville win openers in Eastern Final baseball series. “It hurts, but we’re out here:” Boaters feel the pressure at the gas pump. “It hurts, but we’re out here:” Boaters feel the pressure at the gas pump. County fires employee charged in connection with homicide.
KURE BEACH, NC
bladenonline.com

SFGA Plays At Vineyard Golf at White Lake

The Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association played a tournament Tuesday at Vineyard Golf at White Lake with 28 members participating. Next week’s tournament is at The Scotch Meadows Country Club. The winners this week were:. 1st Place — 123 — Robert Joyner, Hadi Ipekyun, Stephen Lennon, Stan Matthews.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County police department making officers more visible at town’s schools in wake of Texas shooting

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is planning to make its police officers more visible around its schools in the aftermath of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. In a Facebook post last Tuesday night, the St. Pauls Police Department expressed “sincere condolences” to those Uvalde, Texas. The department said its decision […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
bladenonline.com

Got to Be NC Agriculture Announces Homegrown Voice Talent Search

RALEIGH – The Got to Be NC program, in partnership with its musical ambassador and local singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson, is creating a voice competition called NC Ag Star to help promote agriculture with young people. The competition is open to anyone 13 to 22 years old. The winner...
RALEIGH, NC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Woman Creates New Line of Customizable Bras

Audra interviews Heather St. John, designer and cofounder of The Balanced Bra Company on the launch of a new product. Each Balanced Bra comes in two pieces so you can customize each cup according to your breast size. The Balanced Bra Company is based in Myrtle Beach. Visit The Balanced Bra Company website for more information. You can also can find them on Facebook and Instagram.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy