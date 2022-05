TCU took one high school recruit this past cycle in combo guard PJ Haggerty from Crosby High School in the Houston area. Haggerty was a highly touted recruit ranked as a top 150 player in his class and a 3 star recruit by 247 sports. Haggerty should bring some much needed ball handling and scoring ability to a TCU squad looking to build on a very successful season. This article takes a more detailed look at Haggerty’s game and how he projects to contribute next year and in his TCU career.

