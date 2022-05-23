ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Big Story: May 26, 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe FSU College of Medicine celebrated the graduation of 119...

Florida Center for Reading Research partners with Maya’s Book Nook to strengthen reading development in Leon County

Florida State University’s Florida Center for Reading Research (FCRR) and Maya’s Book Nook are working together to provide the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System and community partners with Book Nook Bundles that aim to promote literacy development across the Big Bend. Designed to create learning opportunities...
LEON COUNTY, FL
FSU internal investment program helps faculty move from lab to market

Improved ceramics manufacturing, breakthrough medical screening tests and a more convenient way to detect nuclear particles earned funding from the latest round of a Florida State University program that helps researchers bring their work to the marketplace. FSU’s Office of the Vice President for Research awarded more than $167,000 to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FSU researchers collaborate with business to develop next-generation superconducting cables

Researchers at Florida State University’s Center for Advanced Power Systems (CAPS), in collaboration with Colorado-based Advanced Conductor Technologies, have demonstrated a new, ready-to-use superconducting cable system — an improvement to superconductor technology that drives the development of technologies such as all-electric ships or airplanes. In a paper published...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

