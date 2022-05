The State Bar of Michigan Board of Commissioners has issued a formal ethics opinion regarding responding to negative online reviews. Formal ethics opinion R-26 states a lawyer may not disclose confidential client information or secrets when responding to negative online reviews. Such disclosure would violate the Michigan Rules of Professional Conduct 1.6(b). R-26 further states that responding to negative online reviews is not included in the exceptions for responding to an accusation of wrongful conduct exemptions listed under MRPC 1.6(c)(5).

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO