Bat Cards Advance in Region Tournament

Jams & Jellies Class is scheduled for Monday, June 13, 2022, @ 10 a.m. at the Wayne County Extension Office. Space is limited. Please contact the Extension Office at 606-348-8453 to register for the class.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron his office has presented criminal cases to the Wayne County Grand Jury on May 23, 2022. The Grand Jury returned indictments on 39 individuals with a total of 146 criminal charges. The following is a list of those indicted and their charges. Greg...
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Justin D. Byler of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and traffic violations. Brandon Bratcher of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for trafficking...
When lake enthusiasts hit the waters on Lake Cumberland this weekend, they may see a new vessel being used to protect public safety. Marine 1 — a 32-foot Boston Whaler equipped with radar, sonar and a global positioning system — has been commissioned by the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) as an emergency response unit that will be stationed at Burnside Marina.
Dennis “Cotton” Marcum, age 72, husband of Linda Sue Marcum, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Wayne County Hospital. 2 sons, Jason (Amy) Marcum and Michael (Ashley) Marcum. 1 daughter, Denise (John) Looney. 1 brother, Danny Marcum. 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. The family will receive...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that KY 1009 and KY 200 in Wayne County will be reduced to one lane as crews work to perform tree-cutting operations. Work is currently taking place on KY 1009 between Sandy Valley Road (mile point 0) and Jay Cross...
Plenty of closings for the Memorial Day weekend have been announced. Monticello City Hall will close at noon today and will be closed all day Monday. The Courthouse, state offices, Utility Commission, Extension Office, and Health Department will all be closed Monday.
Mix all ingredients well and pour into a 9 x 13 cake pan. Make a sauce of 1 ½ c. water, 1 ½ c. packed brown sugar and 3 T. butter. Bring to a boil for 1 minute. Pour over batter in cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees until lightly brown and done. Cut into squares and turn over on the plate when served so the sauce will be on top. Serve with a cool whip if desired.
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron is asking the community for any help in identifying the man in the pictures in the post below. The white car is what he was driving. On May 25, 2022, at approximately 11:30 am this individual came into the Wayne County Courthouse asking for information on protected records and claiming to be a Federal Law Enforcement Officer.
