GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for family fun! There are so many great activities going on this weekend from city to lakeshore that every age can take part in! Looking to stay inside? Check out the newly re-opened Spillman Carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. If your family is full of thrill-seekers, check out the rides at Michigan’s Adventure. Sports fans? All of the West Michigan Whitecaps games are at home this weekend. We also have a list of all the Memorial Day weekend events taking place!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO