ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Machine-learning ready data on the thermal power consumption of the Mars Express Spacecraft

By Matej PetkoviÄ‡
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe present six datasets containing telemetry data of the Mars Express Spacecraft (MEX), a spacecraft orbiting Mars operated by the European Space Agency. The data consisting of context data and thermal power consumption measurements, capture the status of the spacecraft over three Martian years, sampled at six different time resolutions that...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Metasurface-enabled on-chip multiplexed diffractive neural networks in the visible

Replacing electrons with photons is a compelling route toward high-speed, massively parallel, and low-power artificial intelligence computing. Recently, diffractive networks composed of phase surfaces were trained to perform machine learning tasks through linear optical transformations. However, the existing architectures often comprise bulky components and, most critically, they cannot mimic the human brain for multitasking. Here, we demonstrate a multi-skilled diffractive neural network based on a metasurface device, which can perform on-chip multi-channel sensing and multitasking in the visible. The polarization multiplexing scheme of the subwavelength nanostructures is applied to construct a multi-channel classifier framework for simultaneous recognition of digital and fashionable items. The areal density of the artificial neurons can reach up to 6.25"‰Ã—"‰106"‰mmâˆ’2 multiplied by the number of channels. The metasurface is integrated with the mature complementary metal-oxide semiconductor imaging sensor, providing a chip-scale architecture to process information directly at physical layers for energy-efficient and ultra-fast image processing in machine vision, autonomous driving, and precision medicine.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Nature.com

Ocean temperatures through the Phanerozoic reassessed

The oxygen isotope compositions of carbonate and phosphatic fossils hold the key to understanding Earth-system evolution during the last 500 million years. Unfortunately, the validity and interpretation of this record remain unsettled. Our comprehensive compilation of Phanerozoic Î´18O data for carbonate and phosphate fossils and microfossils (totaling 22,332 and 4615 analyses, respectively) shows rapid shifts best explained by temperature change. In calculating paleotemperatures, we apply a constant hydrosphere Î´18O, correct seawater Î´18O for ice volume and paleolatitude, and correct belemnite Î´18O values for 18O enrichment. Similar paleotemperature trends for carbonates and phosphates confirm retention of original isotopic signatures. Average low-latitude (30Â°Â S"“30Â°Â N) paleotemperatures for shallow environments decline from 42.0"‰Â±"‰3.1Â Â°C in the Early-to-Middle Ordovician to 35.6"‰Â±"‰2.4Â Â°C for the Late Ordovician through the Devonian, then fluctuate around 25.1"‰Â±"‰3.5Â Â°C from the Mississippian to today. The Early Triassic and Middle Cretaceous stand out as hothouse intervals. Correlations between atmospheric CO2 forcing and paleotemperature support CO2's role as a climate driver in the Paleozoic.
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Mars Express#Data Science#Spacecraft#Mex#The European Space Agency#Background Summary
Nature.com

Identification and epidemiological characterization of Type-2 diabetes sub-population using an unsupervised machine learning approach

Studies on Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) have revealed heterogeneous sub-populations in terms of underlying pathologies. However, the identification of sub-populations in epidemiological datasets remains unexplored. We here focus on the detection of T2DM clusters in epidemiological data, specifically analysing the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) dataset from India containing a wide spectrum of features, including medical history, dietary and addiction habits, socio-economic and lifestyle patterns of 10,125 T2DM patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

X-ray analysis hints at answers to fossil mystery

New insights into a mysterious fossil animal, and uncovering ancient settlements hidden in the Bolivian Amazon. You have full access to this article via your institution. Over a hundred years ago, archaeologists discovered fossils of the aquatic animal Palaeospondylus. But since then researchers have been unable to place where this animal sits on the tree of life. Now, new analysis of Palaeospondylus’s anatomy might help to solve this mystery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Is configurational entropy the main stabilizing term in rock-salt MgCoNiCuZnO high entropy oxide?

Arising from Rost et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/ncomms9485 (2015) In their paper "Entropy-Stabilized Oxides," Rost et al. reported the synthesis of a new Mg0.2Co0.2Ni0.2Cu0.2Zn0.2O phase (E1) with rock-salt structure as a test case for the concept of high entropy in oxides. Their claim is that "entropy predominates the thermodynamic landscape and drives a reversible solid-state transformation between a multiphase and single-phase state." Here we use the same thermodynamic considerations by Rost et al. and replicate their experiments but reducing appropriately the configurational entropy. We demonstrate that configurational entropy does not dominate the thermodynamic stability of E1.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Swarm immunology: harnessing blockchain technology and artificial intelligence in human immunology

Human immunology may soon benefit from the use of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Here, we discuss how Swarm Learning could foster collaborative worldwide immunology studies that fully respect local data privacy regulations by sharing insights, not data. For decades, immunological research has benefited from highly standardized animal models. Yet,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Nature.com

Algorithms to review classical principles of quantum mechanics

The tests can also evaluate the performance of computing systems. You have full access to this article via your institution. Physicists have shown that it is possible to prove principles of quantum mechanics such as the superposition principle and Born rule by running experiments on a quantum computer1. The superposition...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

‘Mind blowing’ ancient settlements uncovered in the Amazon

The urban centres are the first to be discovered in the region, challenging archaeological dogma. You have full access to this article via your institution. Mysterious mounds in the southwest corner of the Amazon Basin were once the site of ancient urban settlements, scientists have discovered. Using a remote-sensing technology to map the terrain from the air, a research team has revealed that, starting about 1,500 years ago, ancient Amazonians built and lived in densely populated centres, featuring 22-metre-tall earthen pyramids and encircled by kilometres of elevated roadways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Volume 605 Issue 7911, 26 May 2022

Cilia are characterized by slender, threadlike projections, which are used by biological organisms to control fluid flows at the microscale. Attempts to mimic these structures and engineer cilia-like systems to have broad applications have proved problematic. In this week's issue, Wei Wang and colleagues present electronically controlled artificial cilia that can be used to create flow patterns in near-surface liquids. The researchers use surface-mounted platinum strips, each about 50 micrometres long, 5 micrometres wide and 10 nanometres thick, and capped on one side with titanium. Applying an oscillating potential with an amplitude of around 1 volt to the cilia drives ions on to and off of the exposed platinum surface. These ions create asymmetric forces that generate a beating pattern that can be used to pump surface liquids in various flow geometries. The cover shows an artist's impression of the artificial cilia in action.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Origins of the 'KNDy hypothesis' of GnRH pulse generation

A major advance in neuroendocrinology in the past 20 years was the discovery that kisspeptin neurons of the arcuate nucleus (ARC), termed KNDy neurons because of their co-expression of kisspeptin, neurokinin B (NKB) and dynorphin, are key oscillators driving pulsatile release of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) and luteinizing hormone (LH). The ARC had been implicated in pulsatile LH secretion since the 1970s, but the specific neurons involved remained a mystery. Co-expression of the three KNDy peptides, first demonstrated in 2007, provided a key clue, but the role of KNDy neurons in pulse generation has its roots in earlier work and, in fact, starts at the end of the acronym 'KNDy' with 'Dy', which signifies dynorphin, an endogenous opioid peptide (EOP).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Timing of feeding for longevity in mice

Caloric restriction is known to extend lifespan in animal models; however, the causal factors underlying this effect have been unclear. New research published in Science has begun to address this issue.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

All that glows is gold

Researchers using fluorescent proteins to label cellular components benefit from an ever-expanding palette of available colors and properties, but increasing brightness usually comes with decreased photostability. Hirano et al. have circumvented this trend with StayGold, which is an order of magnitude more photostable than other available fluorescent proteins while maintaining optimal brightness. Rather than attempt to re-engineer an existing protein, the authors began with a naturally occurring fluorescent jellyfish protein, CU17S, whose minimal photobleaching made it ideal for development. A V168A mutation improved protein folding and chromophore maturation to create StayGold, which has brightness exceeding that of the commonly used enhanced GFP. Additional engineering created versions suitable for visualizing rearrangements of the endoplasmic reticulum at super-resolution, labeling the mitochondrial matrix and microtubule ends, and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 assembly. Although the dimeric nature of StayGold is a limitation, its fundamental photostability and brightness provides a platform for future development and exemplifies the benefits of combining natural sequence discovery with protein engineering.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effect of temperature patterns on iron nugget formation in fluxless processing of titanomagnetite

The technology used to process titanomagnetite is currently limited to the rotary kiln-electric furnace. Other techniques are being developed, including the separation of iron in the form of iron nugget from the reduction of titanomagnetite with coal without any flux addition. The effect of different temperature patterns on the formation of iron nuggets from titanomagnetite was studied. The initial temperature was varied from 700 to 1380Â Â°C, while the final temperature was kept constant at 1380Â Â°C. The experiment results showed that the initial temperature affected the formation of iron nuggets. Initial temperatures of 700"“1100Â Â°C produced many iron nuggets up to 3Â mm in size and an initial temperature of 1200Â Â°C produced one nugget with a size of about 4Â mm. Initial temperatures of 1300 and 1380Â Â°C did not produce any iron nuggets due to the formation of metallic iron crust on the surface of the reduced briquettes. The optimum initial temperature was 1000Â Â°C to achieve high iron recovery in the nuggets.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Differences in composition of interdigital skin microbiota predict sheep and feet that develop footrot

Footrot has a major impact on health and productivity of sheep worldwide. The current paradigm for footrot pathogenesis is that physical damage to the interdigital skin (IDS) facilitates invasion of the essential pathogen Dichelobacter nodosus. The composition of the IDS microbiota is different in healthy and diseased feet, so an alternative hypothesis is that changes in the IDS microbiota facilitate footrot. We investigated the composition and diversity of the IDS microbiota of ten sheep, five that did develop footrot and five that did not (healthy) at weekly intervals for 20Â weeks. The IDS microbiota was less diverse on sheep 2"‰+"‰weeks before they developed footrot than on healthy sheep. This change could be explained by only seven of"‰>"‰2000 bacterial taxa detected. The incubation period of footrot is 8"“10Â days, and there was a further reduction in microbial diversity on feet that developed footrot in that incubation period. We conclude that there are two stages of dysbiosis in footrot: the first predisposes sheep to footrot and the second occurs in feet during the incubation of footrot. These findings represent a step change in our understanding of the role of the IDS microbiota in footrot pathogenesis.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

How the revamped Large Hadron Collider will hunt for new physics

You have full access to this article via your institution. The hunt for new physics is back on. The world’s most powerful machine for smashing high-energy particles together, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), has fired up after a shutdown of more than three years. Beams of protons are once again whizzing around its 27-kilometre loop at CERN, Europe’s particle-physics laboratory near Geneva. By July, physicists will be able to switch on their experiments and watch bunches of particles collide.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electropolymerization without an electric power supply

Electrifying synthesis is now a common slogan among synthetic chemists. In addition to the conventional two- or three-electrode systems that use batch-type cells, recent progress in organic electrochemical processes has been significant, including microflow electrochemical reactors, Li-ion battery-like technology, and bipolar electrochemistry. Herein we demonstrate an advanced electrosynthesis method without the application of electric power based on the concept of streaming potential-driven bipolar electrochemistry. As a proof-of-concept study, the electrochemical oxidative polymerization of aromatic monomers successfully yielded the corresponding polymer films on an electrode surface, which acted as an anode under the flow of electrolyte in a microchannel without an electric power supply.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Molecular signatures writtenÂ inÂ bone proteins of 79 AD victims from Herculaneum and Pompeii

An extensive proteomic analysis was performed on a set of 12 bones of human victims of the eruption that in AD 79 rapidly buried Pompeii and Herculaneum, allowing the detection of molecular signatures imprinted in the surviving protein components. Bone collagen survived the heat of the eruption, bearing a piece of individual biological history encoded in chemical modifications. Here we show that the human bone proteomes from Pompeii are more degraded than those from the inhabitants of Herculaneum, despite the latter were exposed to temperatures much higher than those experienced in Pompeii. The analysis of the specimens from Pompeii shows lower content of non-collagenous proteins, higher deamidation level and higher extent of collagen modification. In Pompeii, the slow decomposition of victims' soft tissues in the natural dry"“wet hydrogeological soil cycles damaged their bone proteome more than what was experienced at Herculaneum by the rapid vanishing of body tissues from intense heat, under the environmental condition of a permanent waterlogged burial context. Results herein presented are the first proteomic analyses of bones exposed to eruptive conditions, but also delivered encouraging results for potential biomarkers that might also impact future development of forensic bone proteomics.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy