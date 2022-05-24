Machine-learning ready data on the thermal power consumption of the Mars Express Spacecraft

Footrot has a major impact on health and productivity of sheep worldwide. The current paradigm for footrot pathogenesis is that physical damage to the interdigital skin (IDS) facilitates invasion of the essential pathogen Dichelobacter nodosus. The composition of the IDS microbiota is different in healthy and diseased feet, so an alternative hypothesis is that changes in the IDS microbiota facilitate footrot. We investigated the composition and diversity of the IDS microbiota of ten sheep, five that did develop footrot and five that did not (healthy) at weekly intervals for 20Â weeks. The IDS microbiota was less diverse on sheep 2"‰+"‰weeks before they developed footrot than on healthy sheep. This change could be explained by only seven of"‰>"‰2000 bacterial taxa detected. The incubation period of footrot is 8"“10Â days, and there was a further reduction in microbial diversity on feet that developed footrot in that incubation period. We conclude that there are two stages of dysbiosis in footrot: the first predisposes sheep to footrot and the second occurs in feet during the incubation of footrot. These findings represent a step change in our understanding of the role of the IDS microbiota in footrot pathogenesis.

