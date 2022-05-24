ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Stability analysis of rock slope and calculation of rock lateral pressure in foundation pit with structural plane and cave development

By Jin Xu
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this study, numerical simulations were carried out to analyze the influence of caves in different positions and shapes, in combination with structural planes, on the stability of the slope and the failure characteristics of a rock slope in a deep foundation pit with high inclination structural planes and cave development....

www.nature.com

