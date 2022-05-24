ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Hollow mesoporous atomically dispersed metal-nitrogen-carbon catalysts with enhanced diffusion for catalysis involving larger molecules

By Xu Han
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-atom catalysts (SACs) show great promise in various applications due to their maximal atom utilization efficiency. However, the controlled synthesis of SACs with appropriate porous structures remains a challenge that must be overcome to address the diffusion issues in catalysis. Resolving these diffusion issues has become increasingly important because the intrinsic...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Yeast-based directed-evolution for high-throughput structural stabilization of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs)

The immense potential of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) as targets for drug discovery is not fully realized due to the enormous difficulties associated with structure elucidation of these profoundly unstable membrane proteins. The existing methods of GPCR stability-engineering are cumbersome and low-throughput; in addition, the scope of GPCRs that could benefit from these techniques is limited. Here, we present a yeast-based screening platform for a single-step isolation of GRCR variants stable in the presence of short-chain detergents, a feature essential for their successful crystallization using vapor diffusion method. The yeast detergent-resistant cell wall presents a unique opportunity for compartmentalization, to physically link the receptor's phenotype to its encoding DNA, and thus enable discovery of stable GPCR variants with unprecedent efficiency. The scope of mutations identified by the method reveals a surprising amenability of the GPCR scaffold to stabilization, and suggests an intriguing possibility of amending the stability properties of GPCR by varying the structural status of the C-terminus.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

A new method extracts lithium from water with magnetic nanoparticles

"Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic," wrote iconic sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke. Scientists from the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) developed a technique that uses magnetic nanoparticles to invisibly extract minerals including lithium from water, and it's not far off from magic, or even the alchemy of centuries past.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atomic#Dispersion#Diffusion#Diffusivity#Mol#Co N4
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Nature.com

Bringing some bulk into ferroelectric devices

Sub-100-mV switching at the nanosecond timescale is achieved in ferroelectric devices by approaching bulk-like perfection in prototypical BaTiO3 thin films. In ferroelectrics, spontaneous electrical polarization is switchable by application of an external electric field, making these materials attractive for energy-efficient logic and memory device applications. Low-power voltage control of a memory element is a great asset in contrast to the highly energy-dissipative spin-polarized currents required to manipulate magnetic elements in magnetoresistive random access memories1.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Discovery of bioactive microbial gene products in inflammatory bowel disease

Microbial communities and their associated bioactive compounds1,2,3 are often disrupted in conditions such asÂ the inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD)4. However, even in well-characterized environments (for example, the human gastrointestinal tract), more than one-third of microbial proteins are uncharacterized and often expected to be bioactive5,6,7. Here we systematically identified more than 340,000 protein families as potentially bioactive with respect to gut inflammation during IBD, about half of which have not to our knowledge been functionally characterized previously on the basis of homologyÂ orÂ experiment. To validate prioritized microbial proteins, we used a combination of metagenomics, metatranscriptomics and metaproteomics to provide evidence of bioactivity for a subset of proteins that are involved in host and microbial cell"“cell communication in the microbiome; for example, proteins associated with adherence or invasion processes, and extracellular von Willebrand-like factors. Predictions from high-throughput data were validated using targeted experiments that revealed the differential immunogenicity of prioritized Enterobacteriaceae pilins and the contribution of homologues of von Willebrand factors to the formation of Bacteroides biofilms in a manner dependent on mucin levels. This methodology, which we term MetaWIBELE (workflow to identify novel bioactive elements in the microbiome), is generalizable to other environmental communities and human phenotypes. The prioritized results provide thousands of candidate microbial proteins that are likely to interact with the host immune system in IBD, thus expanding our understanding of potentially bioactive gene products in chronic disease states and offering a rational compendium of possible therapeutic compounds and targets.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

An autonomously oscillating supramolecular self-replicator

A key goal of chemistry is to develop synthetic systems that mimic biology, such as self-assembling, self-replicating models of minimal life forms. Oscillations are often observed in complex biological networks, but oscillating, self-replicating species are unknown, and how to control autonomous supramolecular-level oscillating systems is also not yet established. Here we show how a population of self-assembling self-replicators can autonomously oscillate, so that simple micellar species repeatedly appear and disappear in time. The interplay of molecular and supramolecular events is key to observing oscillations: the repeated formation and disappearance of compartments is connected to a reaction network where molecular-level species are formed and broken down. The dynamic behaviour of our system across different length scales offers the opportunities for mass transport, as we demonstrate via reversible dye uptake. We believe these findings will inspire new biomimetic systems and may unlock nanotechnology systems such as (supra)molecular pumps, where compartment formation is controlled in time and space.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gene-specific nonsense-mediated mRNA decay targeting for cystic fibrosis therapy

Low CFTR mRNA expression due to nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) is a major hurdle in developing a therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF) caused by the W1282X mutation in the CFTR gene. CFTR-W1282X truncated protein retains partial function, so increasing its levels by inhibiting NMD of its mRNA will likely be beneficial. Because NMD regulates the normal expression of many genes, gene-specific stabilization of CFTR-W1282X mRNA expression is more desirable than general NMD inhibition. Synthetic antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) designed to prevent binding of exon junction complexes (EJC) downstream of premature termination codons (PTCs) attenuate NMD in a gene-specific manner. We describe cocktails of three ASOs that specifically increase the expression of CFTR-W1282X mRNA and CFTR protein upon delivery into human bronchial epithelial cells. This treatment increases the CFTR-mediated chloride current. These results set the stage for clinical development of an allele-specific therapy for CF caused by the W1282X mutation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Selective JAG1"“NOTCH3 targeting shows potential for treating PAH

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic and severe cardiopulmonary disorder characterized by increased pulmonary vascular resistance, often resulting in the development of right ventricular failure. Proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) of small pulmonary arteries is a major contributor to pulmonary artery remodelling in PAH. New research shows that different Notch ligands have opposing roles in regulating the proliferation and differentiation of VSMCs in the pulmonary vasculature in PAH. Notably, blocking Jagged 1 (JAG1)-mediated NOTCH3 signalling with a selective monoclonal antibody reversed pulmonary hypertensive vasculopathy without toxic effects in mouse and rat models, suggesting that selectively targeting JAG1"“NOTCH3 signalling might be an effective and safe strategy for the treatment of PAH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

On-chip integrated process-programmable sub-10"‰nm thick molecular devices switching between photomultiplication and memristive behaviour

Molecular devices constructed by sub-10 nm thick molecular layers are promising candidates for a new generation of integratable nanoelectronic applications. Here, we report integrated molecular devices based on ultrathin copper phthalocyanine/fullerene hybrid layers with microtubular soft-contacts, which exhibit process-programmable functionality switching between photomultiplication and memristive behaviour. The local electric field at the interface between the polymer bottom electrode and the enclosed molecular channels modulates the ionic-electronic charge interaction and hence determines the transition of the device function. When ions are not driven into the molecular channels at a low interface electric field, photogenerated holes are trapped as electronic space charges, resulting in photomultiplication with a high external quantum efficiency. Once mobile ions are polarized and accumulated as ionic space charges in the molecular channels at a high interface electric field, the molecular devices show ferroelectric-like memristive switching with remarkable resistive ON/OFF and rectification ratios.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Novel electrochemical PMI marker biosensor based on quantum dot dissolution using a double-label strategy

A novel and facile post-mortem interval (PMI) biosensor was fabricated using a double-label strategy to detect the glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate dehydrogenase (GAPDH) biomarker. A monoclonal anti-GAPDH antibody was immobilized on a surface label containing cadmium selenide quantum dots (CdSe QDs) on a cysteamine graphene oxide (Cys-GO) self-assembled monolayer. Glucose oxidase (GOx) was used as a signal label to conjugate with GAPDH. GAPDH recognition was achieved through the dissolution of the surface-attached CdSe QDs by hydrogen peroxide generated through GAPDH-conjugated GOx-catalyzed Î²-glucose oxidation. To enhance sensitivity, a competitive interaction was introduced between free and conjugated GAPDH to the active site of the anti-GAPDH antibody. The electrochemical response due to CdSe dissolution decreased proportionally with the concentration of free GAPDH. Differential pulsed voltammetry was conducted to determine the analytical characteristics of the immunosensor, including the limit of detection, linear dynamic range, target selectivity, system stability, and applicability toward the analysis of real samples.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

X-ray analysis hints at answers to fossil mystery

New insights into a mysterious fossil animal, and uncovering ancient settlements hidden in the Bolivian Amazon. You have full access to this article via your institution. Over a hundred years ago, archaeologists discovered fossils of the aquatic animal Palaeospondylus. But since then researchers have been unable to place where this animal sits on the tree of life. Now, new analysis of Palaeospondylus’s anatomy might help to solve this mystery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A 5-year review of 1220 malignant periocular tumours in an English county

To determine the incidence, proportion and location of periocular tumours in an English county over a five year period, and compare to other studies in the UK and worldwide. A retrospective review of histopathology reports was performed for all periocular excision biopsies of malignancies from the county's three main hospitals over a 5-year period. These hospitals cover a population of just over one million. Tumours were classified according to type and location.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Fossil-fuel stranded asset risks held by individuals in OECD countries and non-OECD governments

A model based on plausible changes in expectations of future oil and gas demand identifies the ultimate financial owners of potential stranded assets to be predominantly OECD-based individual investors (through pension funds and shareholdings) and governments of non-OECD countries. This is a preview of subscription content. Access options. Subscribe to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy