ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

We are excited to invite you to the 2022 APA Los Angeles Section Awards Gala on June 16th, 2022!

apalosangeles.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets are available at http://tiny.cc/2022LAawards or...

apalosangeles.org

Comments / 0

Related
welikela.com

Things to Do This Memorial Day Weekend in L.A. [5-27-2022 to 5-30-2022]

Sometimes we forget that Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those we’ve lost. Three day weekends and pool parties not withstanding, the act of mourning sacrifice should never be taken lightly, and it hits extra hard in the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde. We know you come to us for “things to do” but just know that the events of the past few days are very much on our minds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Nights of Fear in Long Beach

Two Nights of Fear in Long Beach: Local punk vets Fear will be playing their classic The Record album in its entirety, for two nights in a row in Long Beach. Not to be missed. It’s been nine years since Fear rerecorded their classic debut The Record album is The Fear Record. And 22 years since their last album of brand new material — 2000’s American Beer. Yet Lee Ving and crew have consistently gotten out there and performed live. Because we all love “I Love Livin’ in the City” and “I Don’t Care About You.”
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apa#Qr Code
thenewportnews.com

There is a New Restaurant in Town OEB BREAKFAST CO.

OEB BREAKFAST CO. PROUDLY OPENS DOORS IN NEWPORT BEACH The California Debut of the Chef-Driven Outpost is Known for its Gourmet Breakfast and Craft Beverage Creations. OEB Breakfast Co., a popular North American breakfast concept, is proud to open its very first California restaurant and begin serving its gourmet culinary creations to Orange County locals. Located in Newport Beach at 1104 Irvine Ave. in ﻿Westcliff Plaza﻿, the newest restaurant joins 13 existing locations – one in Arizona and 12 in Canada. OEB Master Developers, Walid Daoud and Antoine Daoud of Newport Breakfast Concepts LLC, are planning to expand the concept to Irvine and other regions throughout California in the coming years.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For June 2022

For this month’s cheatsheet I want to focus on one museum and two exhibitions in particular. This past weekend, The Broad debuted a pair of new exhibitions, one of which is the museum’s first solo show by Takashi Murakami. No doubt it will be a huge draw. As...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Sfvbj.com

Glendale Hotel Project Grows in Room Count

A 2019 plan to redevelop an abandoned gas station in Glendale into a hotel has undergone a revision to make the site bigger, according to Urbanize LA. The property is located at 1633 Victory Blvd. with nearly 21,000 square feet. It has frontage on Winchester Avenue. The project was originally...
GLENDALE, CA
daystech.org

First ‘Amazon Style’ Store Opens In Los Angeles

Amazon Style has inaugurated its first-ever bodily retailer within the Los Angeles, California space at The Americana at Brand mall. The retailer goes to make use of the newest expertise for promoting garments. In September, the Wall Street Journal reported a couple of bodily clothes retailer by Amazon. Amazon Style...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

A preview of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

President elect of the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association Andrea Perez joined us with a preview of the 62nd annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival. This is a free community event featuring food, carnival rides, contests, live entertainment and a very large strawberry shortcake. To learn more about the strawberry festival,...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
knock-la.com

You Simply Should Not Believe Anything Rick Caruso Says

Anti-abortion developer Rick Caruso is running for mayor to “clean up LA.” His meaningless tagline runs as a thread throughout his bold blanket policy promises. Caruso is the lone billionaire running for mayor this cycle, and he’s able to self-fund his campaign (so far, he’s spent around $23-$25 million of his own money). If you live in LA, you’ve probably seen one of the ubiquitous TV and digital ads, mailers, or yard signs, often illegally placed in public medians (which is an ethics violation), that his personal fortune has afforded him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Women's Only Gym in Compton Creates Safe Space to Begin Wellness Journey

Stepping foot into a gym can be an overwhelming experience, especially if you’re just starting out in a wellness journey. Latina owned, Babes of Wellness in Compton is your not-so-ordinary gym seeking to make that experience a little less intimidating and a whole lot more empowering. As the only...
COMPTON, CA
Saurabh

The most expensive places to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is recognized for its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking scenery, etc. It is one of the few cities in the United States where all of these things can be found in one location, and this, along with the glam of Hollywood, drives up the cost of living considerably. If you want to relocate or purchase a home in this region, knowing how much you should anticipate paying can be quite beneficial.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy