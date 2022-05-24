We are excited to invite you to the 2022 APA Los Angeles Section Awards Gala on June 16th, 2022!

Sometimes we forget that Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those we’ve lost. Three day weekends and pool parties not withstanding, the act of mourning sacrifice should never be taken lightly, and it hits extra hard in the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde. We know you come to us for “things to do” but just know that the events of the past few days are very much on our minds.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO