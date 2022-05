MESA, Ariz. — Despite falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, Lamar University rallied to defeat Seattle, 6-4, Wednesday afternoon in their WAC Championships opening-round game from Hohokam Stadium. Not only was Wednesday’s victory the first WAC tournament win in their first WAC tournament contest, but it was also the Cardinals first conference tournament win since 2013 putting an end to a nine-game postseason skid.

MESA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO