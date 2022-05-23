Boys Tennis End of the Year Cookout

The boys competed in the WIAA D1 Regional on Monday. The top 4 in each event advanced to Thursday’s Sectional Meet at West Bend East High School. Mason Raasch was able to run controlled efforts in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs and advance to the sectional. The 4 x 100 meter relay team advanced by finishing 3rd place. That relay consisted of Ben Fristch, Kaiden Schumacher, Ja’Quel Miller, and Elijah Perez. Eli also advance in the 100 meter dash, as he finished in 4th place. Judan Meeks finised in 2nd place in the 400 meter dash and advanced to the sectional. Mason Raasch was the lone Pirate boy athlete to advance in a field event. He vaulted 11 feet and ended up in 3rd place. Just missing out on qualifying was Gabe Pasten in the 1600 with a 5th place finish. Also just missing out was the 5th place 4 x 200 meter relay team of Zach Cox, Fristch, Schumacher and Perez.

WATERTOWN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO