Be prepared to encounter showers or an afternoon thunderstorm, and trails will be muddy, especially today and tomorrow. Summit temperatures in the High Peaks are forecast to be in the mid-40s tomorrow, with the wind and rain that will bring wind chills into the 30s, although temperatures will warm on summits into the lower 60s by Monday. Conditions like those on summits tomorrow can lead to hypothermia so be sure to dress accordingly if you’re headed up high.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO