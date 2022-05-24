ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonlocal interaction engineering of 2D roton-like dispersion relations in acoustic and mechanical metamaterials

By Ke Wang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe interior of the synthetic unit cells and their interactions determine the wave properties of metamaterials composed of periodic lattices of these cells. While local interactions with the nearest neighbors are well appreciated, nonlocal beyond-nearest-neighbor interactions are often considered as a nuisance. Here, by introducing a versatile effectively two-dimensional metamaterial platform...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Metasurface-enabled on-chip multiplexed diffractive neural networks in the visible

Replacing electrons with photons is a compelling route toward high-speed, massively parallel, and low-power artificial intelligence computing. Recently, diffractive networks composed of phase surfaces were trained to perform machine learning tasks through linear optical transformations. However, the existing architectures often comprise bulky components and, most critically, they cannot mimic the human brain for multitasking. Here, we demonstrate a multi-skilled diffractive neural network based on a metasurface device, which can perform on-chip multi-channel sensing and multitasking in the visible. The polarization multiplexing scheme of the subwavelength nanostructures is applied to construct a multi-channel classifier framework for simultaneous recognition of digital and fashionable items. The areal density of the artificial neurons can reach up to 6.25"‰Ã—"‰106"‰mmâˆ’2 multiplied by the number of channels. The metasurface is integrated with the mature complementary metal-oxide semiconductor imaging sensor, providing a chip-scale architecture to process information directly at physical layers for energy-efficient and ultra-fast image processing in machine vision, autonomous driving, and precision medicine.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Integration of thermal imaging and neural networks for mechanical strength analysis and fracture prediction in 3D-printed plastic parts

Additive manufacturing demonstrates tremendous progress and is expected to play an important role in the creation of construction materials and final products. Contactless (remote) mechanical testing of the materials and 3D printed parts is a critical limitation since the amount of collected data and corresponding structure/strength correlations need to be acquired. In this work, an efficient approach for coupling mechanical tests with thermographic analysis is described. Experiments were performed to find relationships between mechanical and thermographic data. Mechanical tests of 3D-printed samples were carried out on a universal testing machine, and the fixation of thermal changes during testing was performed with a thermal imaging camera. As a proof of concept for the use of machine learning as a method for data analysis, a neural network for fracture prediction was constructed. Analysis of the measured data led to the development of thermographic markers to enhance the thermal properties of the materials. A combination of artificial intelligence with contactless nondestructive thermal analysis opens new opportunities for the remote supervision of materials and constructions.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Algorithms to review classical principles of quantum mechanics

The tests can also evaluate the performance of computing systems. You have full access to this article via your institution. Physicists have shown that it is possible to prove principles of quantum mechanics such as the superposition principle and Born rule by running experiments on a quantum computer1. The superposition...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Two-dimensional material inks

The development of new and more accurate fabrication technologies has, in the past few years, boosted interest in advanced device manufacturing. 2D materials, thanks to their diverse properties and dispersibility in liquid carriers, constitute a rich toolbox for ink-based applications. However, the lack of standardized production methods offering a good compromise between performance and affordability has so far been a limiting factor for the application of 2D inks. In this Review, we provide a comprehensive description of the steps involved in device fabrication for different applications, from material selection and ink formulation to printing strategies and device assembly. We conclude with a critical overview of the main scientific and technical limitations currently faced by 2D inks and the related printing technologies, and discuss their market penetration and implementation stage.
CHEMISTRY
CNET

Mysterious Ancient Eggs Traced to 'Demon Ducks of Doom'

Centuries ago, Earth was basically home to a mighty duck gang. Roaming our planet were giant birdlike creatures, larger than an average human and terrifying enough to leave a very hard-core legacy following their ultimate extinction. They're known simply as the Demon Ducks of Doom. And these enormous animals definitely...
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

Lasers reveal 'lost' pre-Hispanic civilization deep in the Amazon

Millions of lasers shot from a helicopter flying over the Amazon basin have revealed evidence of unknown settlements built by a "lost" pre-Hispanic civilization, resolving a long-standing scientific debate about whether the region could sustain a large population, a new study finds. The findings indicate the mysterious Casarabe people —...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Interesting Engineering

Hubble data suggests 'something weird' is going on in the universe

Decades worth of data from the Hubble Space Telescope has produced a new, more accurate measurement of the expansion rate of the universe. The new examination of data from the 32-year-old Hubble Space Telescope attempts to identify how quickly the universe expands, and how much that expansion is accelerating through a number called the Hubble Constant (named after astronomers Edwin P. Hubble and Georges Lemaître who first attempted to measure it in 1929).
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Is configurational entropy the main stabilizing term in rock-salt MgCoNiCuZnO high entropy oxide?

Arising from Rost et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/ncomms9485 (2015) In their paper "Entropy-Stabilized Oxides," Rost et al. reported the synthesis of a new Mg0.2Co0.2Ni0.2Cu0.2Zn0.2O phase (E1) with rock-salt structure as a test case for the concept of high entropy in oxides. Their claim is that "entropy predominates the thermodynamic landscape and drives a reversible solid-state transformation between a multiphase and single-phase state." Here we use the same thermodynamic considerations by Rost et al. and replicate their experiments but reducing appropriately the configurational entropy. We demonstrate that configurational entropy does not dominate the thermodynamic stability of E1.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Origins of the 'KNDy hypothesis' of GnRH pulse generation

A major advance in neuroendocrinology in the past 20 years was the discovery that kisspeptin neurons of the arcuate nucleus (ARC), termed KNDy neurons because of their co-expression of kisspeptin, neurokinin B (NKB) and dynorphin, are key oscillators driving pulsatile release of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) and luteinizing hormone (LH). The ARC had been implicated in pulsatile LH secretion since the 1970s, but the specific neurons involved remained a mystery. Co-expression of the three KNDy peptides, first demonstrated in 2007, provided a key clue, but the role of KNDy neurons in pulse generation has its roots in earlier work and, in fact, starts at the end of the acronym 'KNDy' with 'Dy', which signifies dynorphin, an endogenous opioid peptide (EOP).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Î³-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) administration improves action selection processes: a randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep12770, published online 31 July 2015. An investigation by Universiteit Leiden has concluded1 that that data from 16 participants were excluded from the results of the trial reported in this article. The exclusion of these data is not disclosed in the article. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of temperature patterns on iron nugget formation in fluxless processing of titanomagnetite

The technology used to process titanomagnetite is currently limited to the rotary kiln-electric furnace. Other techniques are being developed, including the separation of iron in the form of iron nugget from the reduction of titanomagnetite with coal without any flux addition. The effect of different temperature patterns on the formation of iron nuggets from titanomagnetite was studied. The initial temperature was varied from 700 to 1380Â Â°C, while the final temperature was kept constant at 1380Â Â°C. The experiment results showed that the initial temperature affected the formation of iron nuggets. Initial temperatures of 700"“1100Â Â°C produced many iron nuggets up to 3Â mm in size and an initial temperature of 1200Â Â°C produced one nugget with a size of about 4Â mm. Initial temperatures of 1300 and 1380Â Â°C did not produce any iron nuggets due to the formation of metallic iron crust on the surface of the reduced briquettes. The optimum initial temperature was 1000Â Â°C to achieve high iron recovery in the nuggets.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

X-ray analysis hints at answers to fossil mystery

New insights into a mysterious fossil animal, and uncovering ancient settlements hidden in the Bolivian Amazon. You have full access to this article via your institution. Over a hundred years ago, archaeologists discovered fossils of the aquatic animal Palaeospondylus. But since then researchers have been unable to place where this animal sits on the tree of life. Now, new analysis of Palaeospondylus’s anatomy might help to solve this mystery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification and epidemiological characterization of Type-2 diabetes sub-population using an unsupervised machine learning approach

Studies on Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) have revealed heterogeneous sub-populations in terms of underlying pathologies. However, the identification of sub-populations in epidemiological datasets remains unexplored. We here focus on the detection of T2DM clusters in epidemiological data, specifically analysing the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) dataset from India containing a wide spectrum of features, including medical history, dietary and addiction habits, socio-economic and lifestyle patterns of 10,125 T2DM patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Author Correction: High-contrast, synchronous volumetric imaging with selective volume illumination microscopy

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03327-7, published online 11 April 2022. This Correction added Andrey Andreev and Kevin Keomanee-Dizon as equally contributing authors together with Thai V. Truong, Daniel B. Holland, Sara Madaan, which was incorrect. This has now been reverted back to the original list of contributing authors. Author information.
SCIENCE

