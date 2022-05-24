ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constructing rapid water vapor transport channels within mixed matrix membranes based on two-dimensional mesoporous nanosheets

By Fengkai Wang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembrane technology is an effective strategy for gas dehumidification and fuel cell humidification. In this study, cerium fluoride oxide (F-Ce) two-dimensional (2D) mesoporous nanosheets and their composite with 1-ethyl-3-methylimidazolium dicyanamide ([Emim][DCA]) ionic liquids (ILs) (IL@F-Ce) are introduced as fillers into polyether block amide (PEBAXÂ® 1074) to fabricate mixed matrix membranes (MMMs)....

