Briquetting of subbituminous coal and torrefied biomass using bentonite as inorganic binder

By A. A. Adeleke
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of inorganic binder for briquetting of subbituminous coal and torrefied biomass for energy generation is scarce. The present study focuses on the physicomechanical durability and energy content of briquettes produced from subbituminous coal (SubC) and torrefied biomass (TM) using bentonite as binder. Briquettes were produced using 95% SubC and...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Fossil-fuel stranded asset risks held by individuals in OECD countries and non-OECD governments

A model based on plausible changes in expectations of future oil and gas demand identifies the ultimate financial owners of potential stranded assets to be predominantly OECD-based individual investors (through pension funds and shareholdings) and governments of non-OECD countries. This is a preview of subscription content. Access options. Subscribe to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Energy and thermal modelling of an office building to develop an artificial neural networks model

Nowadays everyone should be aware of the importance of reducing CO2 emissions which produce the greenhouse effect. In the field of construction, several options are proposed to reach nearly-Zero Energy Building (nZEB) standards. Obviously, before undertaking a modification in any part of a building focused on improving the energy performance, it is generally better to carry out simulations to evaluate its effectiveness. Using Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) allows a digital twin of the building to be obtained for specific characteristics without using very expensive software. This can simulate the effect of a single or combined intervention on a particular floor or an event on the remaining floors. In this paper, an example has been developed based on ANN. The results show a reasonable correlation between the real data of the Operative Temperature with the Energy Consumption and their estimates obtained through an ANN model, trained using an hourly basis, on each of the floors of an office building. This model confirms it is possible to obtain simulations in existing public buildings with an acceptable degree of precision and without laborious modelling, which would make it easier to achieve the nZEB target, especially in existing public office buildings.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Yeast-based directed-evolution for high-throughput structural stabilization of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs)

The immense potential of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) as targets for drug discovery is not fully realized due to the enormous difficulties associated with structure elucidation of these profoundly unstable membrane proteins. The existing methods of GPCR stability-engineering are cumbersome and low-throughput; in addition, the scope of GPCRs that could benefit from these techniques is limited. Here, we present a yeast-based screening platform for a single-step isolation of GRCR variants stable in the presence of short-chain detergents, a feature essential for their successful crystallization using vapor diffusion method. The yeast detergent-resistant cell wall presents a unique opportunity for compartmentalization, to physically link the receptor's phenotype to its encoding DNA, and thus enable discovery of stable GPCR variants with unprecedent efficiency. The scope of mutations identified by the method reveals a surprising amenability of the GPCR scaffold to stabilization, and suggests an intriguing possibility of amending the stability properties of GPCR by varying the structural status of the C-terminus.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Min#Coal Tar#Liberia#Subc#Iri#Ccs#Tsi#Astm#Microstructural#Eds#Microanalyzer#Wri#Df
Nature.com

Effect of an enamel matrix derivative (Emdogain) on the microhardness and chemical composition of human root dentin: an in vitro study

The advantage of using an Enamel matrix derivative EMD Emdogain as an intracanal medication could be a manner to strength the tooth structure, improving the physical and chemical properties of dentin. We tested, in vitro, the effect of Emdogain on the surface microhardness and chemical composition of root dentin. Ten human teeth were used to produce dentin specimens originated from the canal walls (n"‰="‰30) that remained in contact to Emdogain gel for 90Â days. Baseline and 90-days after Emdogain treatment measurements were performed using Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (ATR/FTIR), Scanning Electron Microscopy/Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (SEM/EDS) and Knoop indenters. The use of EMD (Emdogain) for 90Â days in contact with human root canal dentin specimens did not alter the microhardness and morphology of dentin. The elemental structure of dentin was altered because there was a reduction in carbonate content.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An electrochemically stable homogeneous glassy electrolyte formed at room temperature for all-solid-state sodium batteries

All-solid-state sodium batteries (ASSSBs) are promising candidates for grid-scale energy storage. However, there are no commercialized ASSSBs yet, in part due to the lack of a low-cost, simple-to-fabricate solid electrolyte (SE) with electrochemical stability towards Na metal. In this work, we report a family of oxysulfide glass SEs (Na3PS4âˆ’xOx, where 0"‰<"‰x"‰â‰¤"‰0.60) that not only exhibit the highest critical current density among all Na-ion conducting sulfide-based SEs, but also enable high-performance ambient-temperature sodium-sulfur batteries. By forming bridging oxygen units, the Na3PS4âˆ’xOx SEs undergo pressure-induced sintering at room temperature, resulting in a fully homogeneous glass structure with robust mechanical properties. Furthermore, the self-passivating solid electrolyte interphase at the Na|SE interface is critical for interface stabilization and reversible Na plating and stripping. The new structural and compositional design strategies presented here provide a new paradigm in the development of safe, low-cost, energy-dense, and long-lifetime ASSSBs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Advancing battery design based on environmental impacts using an aqueous Al-ion cell as a case study

The drive to decarbonise our economy needs to be built into our technology development, particularly in the energy storage industry. A method for creating performance targets for battery development based on environmental impact is presented and discussed. By taking the environmental impact assessments from existing lithium-ion battery technology-it is possible to derive energy density, cycle life and % active material targets required to achieve equal or better environmental impacts for emerging technologies to use. A parameter 'goal space' is presented using this technique for an aqueous aluminium-ion battery in its early development. This method is based on the main reason for battery technology advancement-the mitigation of climate change and the reduction of overall CO2 emissions in society. By starting out with targets based on emission data, sustainability will be at the centre of battery research, as it should be.
Nature.com

Metasurface-enabled on-chip multiplexed diffractive neural networks in the visible

Replacing electrons with photons is a compelling route toward high-speed, massively parallel, and low-power artificial intelligence computing. Recently, diffractive networks composed of phase surfaces were trained to perform machine learning tasks through linear optical transformations. However, the existing architectures often comprise bulky components and, most critically, they cannot mimic the human brain for multitasking. Here, we demonstrate a multi-skilled diffractive neural network based on a metasurface device, which can perform on-chip multi-channel sensing and multitasking in the visible. The polarization multiplexing scheme of the subwavelength nanostructures is applied to construct a multi-channel classifier framework for simultaneous recognition of digital and fashionable items. The areal density of the artificial neurons can reach up to 6.25"‰Ã—"‰106"‰mmâˆ’2 multiplied by the number of channels. The metasurface is integrated with the mature complementary metal-oxide semiconductor imaging sensor, providing a chip-scale architecture to process information directly at physical layers for energy-efficient and ultra-fast image processing in machine vision, autonomous driving, and precision medicine.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Ocean temperatures through the Phanerozoic reassessed

The oxygen isotope compositions of carbonate and phosphatic fossils hold the key to understanding Earth-system evolution during the last 500 million years. Unfortunately, the validity and interpretation of this record remain unsettled. Our comprehensive compilation of Phanerozoic Î´18O data for carbonate and phosphate fossils and microfossils (totaling 22,332 and 4615 analyses, respectively) shows rapid shifts best explained by temperature change. In calculating paleotemperatures, we apply a constant hydrosphere Î´18O, correct seawater Î´18O for ice volume and paleolatitude, and correct belemnite Î´18O values for 18O enrichment. Similar paleotemperature trends for carbonates and phosphates confirm retention of original isotopic signatures. Average low-latitude (30Â°Â S"“30Â°Â N) paleotemperatures for shallow environments decline from 42.0"‰Â±"‰3.1Â Â°C in the Early-to-Middle Ordovician to 35.6"‰Â±"‰2.4Â Â°C for the Late Ordovician through the Devonian, then fluctuate around 25.1"‰Â±"‰3.5Â Â°C from the Mississippian to today. The Early Triassic and Middle Cretaceous stand out as hothouse intervals. Correlations between atmospheric CO2 forcing and paleotemperature support CO2's role as a climate driver in the Paleozoic.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Algorithms to review classical principles of quantum mechanics

The tests can also evaluate the performance of computing systems. You have full access to this article via your institution. Physicists have shown that it is possible to prove principles of quantum mechanics such as the superposition principle and Born rule by running experiments on a quantum computer1. The superposition...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Response to: Is undergraduate ophthalmology teaching in the United Kingdom still fit for purpose?

I read the Editorial 'Is undergraduate ophthalmology teaching in the United Kingdom still fit for purpose?' with interest [1]. In my experience, undergraduate medical teaching does not allow enough time for clinical skills training for most students to develop an interest in ophthalmology. Having initially trained in optometry and now being a foundation trainee, there was a stark contrast in my educational experience from one course to the other. My total exposure to ophthalmology at medical school amounted to 2 weeks and like many others, was reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic [2]. Although technology can make up for some of this shortfall, as a learning tool, it still renders learning somewhat passive, and is not representative of clinical practice in the UK.
U.K.
Nature.com

Is configurational entropy the main stabilizing term in rock-salt MgCoNiCuZnO high entropy oxide?

Arising from Rost et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/ncomms9485 (2015) In their paper "Entropy-Stabilized Oxides," Rost et al. reported the synthesis of a new Mg0.2Co0.2Ni0.2Cu0.2Zn0.2O phase (E1) with rock-salt structure as a test case for the concept of high entropy in oxides. Their claim is that "entropy predominates the thermodynamic landscape and drives a reversible solid-state transformation between a multiphase and single-phase state." Here we use the same thermodynamic considerations by Rost et al. and replicate their experiments but reducing appropriately the configurational entropy. We demonstrate that configurational entropy does not dominate the thermodynamic stability of E1.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Gene-specific nonsense-mediated mRNA decay targeting for cystic fibrosis therapy

Low CFTR mRNA expression due to nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) is a major hurdle in developing a therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF) caused by the W1282X mutation in the CFTR gene. CFTR-W1282X truncated protein retains partial function, so increasing its levels by inhibiting NMD of its mRNA will likely be beneficial. Because NMD regulates the normal expression of many genes, gene-specific stabilization of CFTR-W1282X mRNA expression is more desirable than general NMD inhibition. Synthetic antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) designed to prevent binding of exon junction complexes (EJC) downstream of premature termination codons (PTCs) attenuate NMD in a gene-specific manner. We describe cocktails of three ASOs that specifically increase the expression of CFTR-W1282X mRNA and CFTR protein upon delivery into human bronchial epithelial cells. This treatment increases the CFTR-mediated chloride current. These results set the stage for clinical development of an allele-specific therapy for CF caused by the W1282X mutation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Maternal autoantibody profiles as biomarkers for ASD and ASD with co-occurring intellectual disability

Maternal autoantibody-related ASD (MAR ASD) is a subtype of autism in which pathogenic maternal autoantibodies (IgG) cross the placenta, access the developing brain, and cause neurodevelopmental alterations and behaviors associated with autism in the exposed offspring. We previously reported maternal IgG response to eight proteins (CRMP1, CRMP2, GDA LDHA, LDHB, NSE, STIP1, and YBOX) and that reactivity to nine specific combinations of these proteins (MAR ASD patterns) was predictive of ASD risk. The aim of the current study was to validate the previously identified MAR ASD patterns (CRMP1"‰+"‰GDA, CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2, NSE"‰+"‰STIP1, CRMP2"‰+"‰STIP1, LDHA"‰+"‰YBOX, LDHB"‰+"‰YBOX, GDA"‰+"‰YBOX, STIP1"‰+"‰YBOX, and CRMP1"‰+"‰STIP1) and their accuracy in predicting ASD risk in a prospective cohort employing maternal samples collected prior to parturition. We used prenatal plasma from mothers of autistic children with or without co-occurring intellectual disability (ASD"‰="‰540), intellectual disability without autism (ID"‰="‰184) and general population controls (GP"‰="‰420) collected by the Early Markers for Autism (EMA) study. We found reactivity to one or more of the nine previously identified MAR ASD patterns in 10% of the ASD group compared with 4% of the ID group and 1% of the GP controls (ASD vs GP: Odds Ratio (OR)"‰="‰7.81, 95% Confidence Interval (CI) 3.32 to 22.43; ASD vs ID: OR"‰="‰2.77, 95% CI (1.19"“7.47)) demonstrating that the MAR ASD patterns are strongly associated with the ASD group and could be used to assess ASD risk prior to symptom onset. The pattern most strongly associated with ASD was CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2 and increased the odds for an ASD diagnosis 16-fold (3.32 to >999.99). In addition, we found that several of these specific MAR ASD patterns were strongly associated with ASD with intellectual disability (ASD"‰+"‰ID) and others associated with ASD without ID (ASD-no ID). Prenatal screening for these MAR patterns may lead to earlier identification of ASD and facilitate access to the appropriate early intervention services based on each child's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

An epidemiologic analysis of the association between eyelid disorders and ocular motility disorders in pediatric age

Aim of the study was to assess: (a) the prevalence and type of strabismus, ptosis and eyelid dynamic disorders features, (b) the prevalence of refractive errors, amblyopia and, (c) their association with ocular/systemic syndromes in a cohort of patients. This is a retrospective observational multicenter cohort study. Patients with coexisting ocular motility disorders, comitant and incomitant strabismus, ptosis and dynamic eyelid disorders who have never undergone surgery were enrolled throughout a 3-years a study period. 137 out of 19,089 patients were enrolled, of which 97 with uniocular and 40 with binocular disease. Isolated congenital ptosis was observed in 84 patients. A polymalformative syndrome was present in almost one third of cases, whilst among strabismus type, esotropia was slightly more prevalent. Most patients were hypermetropic. In monocular disease, myopia mainly affected older patients, who were characterized by a worse ptosis margin reflex distance and levator function, and significantly higher astigmatism. Amblyopia occurred in 67.4% of the study sub-population. Of note, in monocular disease this was mild in 25.8%, moderate in 24.2% and severe in 11.3% of cases, whilst in binocular disease it was mild in 25%, moderate in 41.7% and severe in 16.7%. All patients with coexisting eyelid and ocular motility dysfunctions in pediatric age need ophthalmologic and systemic evaluation to accurately assess amblyopia, refractive errors and systemic/ocular disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Enabling ultra-low-voltage switching in BaTiO

Single crystals of BaTiO3 exhibit small switching fields and energies, but thin-film performance is considerably worse, thus precluding their use in next-generation devices. Here, we demonstrate high-quality BaTiO3 thin films with nearly bulk-like properties. Thickness scaling provides access to the coercive voltages (<100"‰mV) and fields (<10"‰kV"‰cmâˆ’1) required for future applications and results in a switching energy of <2"‰J"‰cmâˆ’3 (corresponding to <2"‰aJ per bit in a 10"‰Ã—"‰10"‰Ã—"‰10"‰nm3 device). While reduction in film thickness reduces coercive voltage, it does so at the expense of remanent polarization. Depolarization fields impact polar state stability in thicker films but fortunately suppress the coercive field, thus driving a deviation from Janovec"“Kay"“Dunn scaling and enabling a constant coercive field for films <150"‰nm in thickness. Switching studies reveal fast speeds (switching times of ~2"‰ns for 25-nm-thick films with 5-Âµm-diameter capacitors) and a pathway to subnanosecond switching. Finally, integration of BaTiO3 thin films onto silicon substrates is shown. We also discuss what remains to be demonstrated to enable the use of these materials for next-generation devices.
CHEMISTRY

