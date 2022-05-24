ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

MXene based saturation organic vertical photoelectric transistors with low subthreshold swing

By Enlong Li
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVertical transistors have attracted enormous attention in the next-generation electronic devices due to their high working frequency, low operation voltage and large current density, while a major scientific and technological challenge for high performance vertical transistor is to find suitable source electrode. Herein, an MXene material, Ti3C2Tx, is introduced as source...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Metasurface-enabled on-chip multiplexed diffractive neural networks in the visible

Replacing electrons with photons is a compelling route toward high-speed, massively parallel, and low-power artificial intelligence computing. Recently, diffractive networks composed of phase surfaces were trained to perform machine learning tasks through linear optical transformations. However, the existing architectures often comprise bulky components and, most critically, they cannot mimic the human brain for multitasking. Here, we demonstrate a multi-skilled diffractive neural network based on a metasurface device, which can perform on-chip multi-channel sensing and multitasking in the visible. The polarization multiplexing scheme of the subwavelength nanostructures is applied to construct a multi-channel classifier framework for simultaneous recognition of digital and fashionable items. The areal density of the artificial neurons can reach up to 6.25"‰Ã—"‰106"‰mmâˆ’2 multiplied by the number of channels. The metasurface is integrated with the mature complementary metal-oxide semiconductor imaging sensor, providing a chip-scale architecture to process information directly at physical layers for energy-efficient and ultra-fast image processing in machine vision, autonomous driving, and precision medicine.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

An autonomously oscillating supramolecular self-replicator

A key goal of chemistry is to develop synthetic systems that mimic biology, such as self-assembling, self-replicating models of minimal life forms. Oscillations are often observed in complex biological networks, but oscillating, self-replicating species are unknown, and how to control autonomous supramolecular-level oscillating systems is also not yet established. Here we show how a population of self-assembling self-replicators can autonomously oscillate, so that simple micellar species repeatedly appear and disappear in time. The interplay of molecular and supramolecular events is key to observing oscillations: the repeated formation and disappearance of compartments is connected to a reaction network where molecular-level species are formed and broken down. The dynamic behaviour of our system across different length scales offers the opportunities for mass transport, as we demonstrate via reversible dye uptake. We believe these findings will inspire new biomimetic systems and may unlock nanotechnology systems such as (supra)molecular pumps, where compartment formation is controlled in time and space.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adipokine human Resistin promotes obesity-associated inflammatory intervertebral disc degeneration via pro-inflammatory cytokine cascade activation

Adipokine human Resistin (hResistin), is known to be associated with insulin resistance and secrete low-grade pro-inflammatory cytokines in obesity. Although studies on low-grade inflammation of adipokine hResistin are known, studies on the effects and mechanisms of intervertebral disc degeneration (IVDD) are still lacking. Thus, we investigated the adipokine hResistin with or without pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-1Î² in intervertebral disc (IVD) cells such as human annulus fibrosus (hAF) and nucleus pulposus (hNP). The protein expression changes in IL-1Î², IL-6, IL-8, MMP-1, MMP-3, and MMP-13, induced by the combined-hResistin and IL-1Î² stimulation on hAF cells, was significantly greater than that of the same induced by mono-IL-1Î² stimulation. Similarly, in the case of the protein expression change of inflammatory mediators induced by the combined-hResistin and IL-1Î² stimulation on hNP cells was also significantly greater than that of the same induced by mono-IL-1Î² stimulation. These results improve understanding of hResistin on inflammatory IVDD but also with other obesity-related inflammatory diseases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Is configurational entropy the main stabilizing term in rock-salt MgCoNiCuZnO high entropy oxide?

Arising from Rost et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/ncomms9485 (2015) In their paper "Entropy-Stabilized Oxides," Rost et al. reported the synthesis of a new Mg0.2Co0.2Ni0.2Cu0.2Zn0.2O phase (E1) with rock-salt structure as a test case for the concept of high entropy in oxides. Their claim is that "entropy predominates the thermodynamic landscape and drives a reversible solid-state transformation between a multiphase and single-phase state." Here we use the same thermodynamic considerations by Rost et al. and replicate their experiments but reducing appropriately the configurational entropy. We demonstrate that configurational entropy does not dominate the thermodynamic stability of E1.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Organic Material#Organic Electronics#Transistors#Mxenes#Schottky
Nature.com

Algorithms to review classical principles of quantum mechanics

The tests can also evaluate the performance of computing systems. You have full access to this article via your institution. Physicists have shown that it is possible to prove principles of quantum mechanics such as the superposition principle and Born rule by running experiments on a quantum computer1. The superposition...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Nature.com

Fossil-fuel stranded asset risks held by individuals in OECD countries and non-OECD governments

A model based on plausible changes in expectations of future oil and gas demand identifies the ultimate financial owners of potential stranded assets to be predominantly OECD-based individual investors (through pension funds and shareholdings) and governments of non-OECD countries. This is a preview of subscription content. Access options. Subscribe to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Sorafenib and nitazoxanide disrupt mitochondrial function and inhibit regrowth capacity in three-dimensional models of hepatocellular and colorectal carcinoma

Quiescent cancer cells in malignant tumors can withstand cell-cycle active treatment and cause cancer spread and recurrence. Three-dimensional (3D) cancer cell models have led to the identification of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) as a context-dependent vulnerability. The limited treatment options for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and colorectal carcinoma (CRC) metastatic to the liver include the multikinase inhibitors sorafenib and regorafenib. Off-target effects of sorafenib and regorafenib are related to OXPHOS inhibition; however the importance of this feature to the effect on tumor cells has not been investigated in 3D models. We began by assessing global transcriptional responses in monolayer cell cultures, then moved on to multicellular tumor spheroids (MCTS) and tumoroids generated from a CRC patient. Cells were treated with chemotherapeutics, kinase inhibitors, and the OXPHOS inhibitors. Cells grown in 3D cultures were sensitive to the OXPHOS inhibitor nitazoxanide, sorafenib, and regorafenib and resistant to other multikinase inhibitors and chemotherapeutic drugs. Furthermore, nitazoxanide and sorafenib reduced viability, regrowth potential and inhibited mitochondrial membrane potential in an additive manner at clinically relevant concentrations. This study demonstrates that the OXPHOS inhibition caused by sorafenib and regorafenib parallels 3D activity and can be further investigated for new combination strategies.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Response to: Is undergraduate ophthalmology teaching in the United Kingdom still fit for purpose?

I read the Editorial 'Is undergraduate ophthalmology teaching in the United Kingdom still fit for purpose?' with interest [1]. In my experience, undergraduate medical teaching does not allow enough time for clinical skills training for most students to develop an interest in ophthalmology. Having initially trained in optometry and now being a foundation trainee, there was a stark contrast in my educational experience from one course to the other. My total exposure to ophthalmology at medical school amounted to 2 weeks and like many others, was reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic [2]. Although technology can make up for some of this shortfall, as a learning tool, it still renders learning somewhat passive, and is not representative of clinical practice in the UK.
U.K.
Nature.com

Energy and thermal modelling of an office building to develop an artificial neural networks model

Nowadays everyone should be aware of the importance of reducing CO2 emissions which produce the greenhouse effect. In the field of construction, several options are proposed to reach nearly-Zero Energy Building (nZEB) standards. Obviously, before undertaking a modification in any part of a building focused on improving the energy performance, it is generally better to carry out simulations to evaluate its effectiveness. Using Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) allows a digital twin of the building to be obtained for specific characteristics without using very expensive software. This can simulate the effect of a single or combined intervention on a particular floor or an event on the remaining floors. In this paper, an example has been developed based on ANN. The results show a reasonable correlation between the real data of the Operative Temperature with the Energy Consumption and their estimates obtained through an ANN model, trained using an hourly basis, on each of the floors of an office building. This model confirms it is possible to obtain simulations in existing public buildings with an acceptable degree of precision and without laborious modelling, which would make it easier to achieve the nZEB target, especially in existing public office buildings.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Ocean temperatures through the Phanerozoic reassessed

The oxygen isotope compositions of carbonate and phosphatic fossils hold the key to understanding Earth-system evolution during the last 500 million years. Unfortunately, the validity and interpretation of this record remain unsettled. Our comprehensive compilation of Phanerozoic Î´18O data for carbonate and phosphate fossils and microfossils (totaling 22,332 and 4615 analyses, respectively) shows rapid shifts best explained by temperature change. In calculating paleotemperatures, we apply a constant hydrosphere Î´18O, correct seawater Î´18O for ice volume and paleolatitude, and correct belemnite Î´18O values for 18O enrichment. Similar paleotemperature trends for carbonates and phosphates confirm retention of original isotopic signatures. Average low-latitude (30Â°Â S"“30Â°Â N) paleotemperatures for shallow environments decline from 42.0"‰Â±"‰3.1Â Â°C in the Early-to-Middle Ordovician to 35.6"‰Â±"‰2.4Â Â°C for the Late Ordovician through the Devonian, then fluctuate around 25.1"‰Â±"‰3.5Â Â°C from the Mississippian to today. The Early Triassic and Middle Cretaceous stand out as hothouse intervals. Correlations between atmospheric CO2 forcing and paleotemperature support CO2's role as a climate driver in the Paleozoic.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gene-specific nonsense-mediated mRNA decay targeting for cystic fibrosis therapy

Low CFTR mRNA expression due to nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) is a major hurdle in developing a therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF) caused by the W1282X mutation in the CFTR gene. CFTR-W1282X truncated protein retains partial function, so increasing its levels by inhibiting NMD of its mRNA will likely be beneficial. Because NMD regulates the normal expression of many genes, gene-specific stabilization of CFTR-W1282X mRNA expression is more desirable than general NMD inhibition. Synthetic antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) designed to prevent binding of exon junction complexes (EJC) downstream of premature termination codons (PTCs) attenuate NMD in a gene-specific manner. We describe cocktails of three ASOs that specifically increase the expression of CFTR-W1282X mRNA and CFTR protein upon delivery into human bronchial epithelial cells. This treatment increases the CFTR-mediated chloride current. These results set the stage for clinical development of an allele-specific therapy for CF caused by the W1282X mutation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Fear of safety compromise with biosimilar anti-VEGF-perception or truth

The first biosimilar of ranibizumab (Byooviz, Biogen, USA) has received approval from the United States- Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) recently [1, 2]. And the International Retina Biosimilar Study Group (Inter BIOS Group) has conducted a survey (Bio-USER- unpublished data) which has revealed that many retinal physicians from Europe and the US have concerns regarding the safety of biosimilars. Safety is predominantly related to drug-induced intraocular inflammation (IOI) apart from nonocular safety parameters. Anti-vascular endothelial growth factors (Anti-VEGF) are biologics under the category of monoclonal antibodies. Biologics are exogenous proteins and thus, inherently have the potential to cause immunogenicity [3].
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Effect of temperature patterns on iron nugget formation in fluxless processing of titanomagnetite

The technology used to process titanomagnetite is currently limited to the rotary kiln-electric furnace. Other techniques are being developed, including the separation of iron in the form of iron nugget from the reduction of titanomagnetite with coal without any flux addition. The effect of different temperature patterns on the formation of iron nuggets from titanomagnetite was studied. The initial temperature was varied from 700 to 1380Â Â°C, while the final temperature was kept constant at 1380Â Â°C. The experiment results showed that the initial temperature affected the formation of iron nuggets. Initial temperatures of 700"“1100Â Â°C produced many iron nuggets up to 3Â mm in size and an initial temperature of 1200Â Â°C produced one nugget with a size of about 4Â mm. Initial temperatures of 1300 and 1380Â Â°C did not produce any iron nuggets due to the formation of metallic iron crust on the surface of the reduced briquettes. The optimum initial temperature was 1000Â Â°C to achieve high iron recovery in the nuggets.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Identification and epidemiological characterization of Type-2 diabetes sub-population using an unsupervised machine learning approach

Studies on Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) have revealed heterogeneous sub-populations in terms of underlying pathologies. However, the identification of sub-populations in epidemiological datasets remains unexplored. We here focus on the detection of T2DM clusters in epidemiological data, specifically analysing the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) dataset from India containing a wide spectrum of features, including medical history, dietary and addiction habits, socio-economic and lifestyle patterns of 10,125 T2DM patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stereophotogrammetry can feasibly assess 'physiological' longitudinal three-dimensional head development of very preterm infants from birth to term

Head development is a surrogate for brain development in infants and is related to neurocognitive outcome. There is only limited knowledge on early extra-uterine head shape and size assessment in very preterm infants. Here, 26 very preterm infants with a mean gestational age of 29.1"‰Â±"‰2.2Â weeks and a mean birth weight of 1273.8"‰Â±"‰427.7Â g underwent serial stereophotogrammetric 3D head imaging in weekly intervals from birth to term-equivalent age. The main outcome was the longitudinal assessment of the 'physiological' preterm head development with cephalometric size (head circumference, cranial volume) and shape parameters (cranial index, cranial vault asymmetry index) according to chronological and postmenstrual age (PMA). Potential clinical risk factors for the development of an abnormal low cranial index (dolichocephaly) were analysed. In serial measurements of 26 infants, the estimated head volume (95% confidence interval) increased from 244 (226"“263) cm3 at 28Â weeks PMA to 705 (688"“721) cm3 at 40Â weeks PMA. Moderate or severe dolichocephaly occurred in 21/26 infants (80.8%). Cranial index decreased over time (72.4%; 70.7"“74 95% confidence interval). Brachycephaly and plagiocephaly were uncommon. No risk factors for severe dolichocephaly were identified. Our study shows that early detection of head shape and size anomalies utilizing 3D stereophotogrammetry is feasible and safe even in very preterm infants"‰<"‰1500Â g and/or"‰<"‰32Â weeks. 3D stereophotogrammetry could be used for timely identification of infants at risk for head shape anomalies. No specific risk factors for head shape anomalies were identified, especially not mode and duration of respiratory support.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to 'The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit'

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 35 (2022) Cite this article. You have full access to this article via your institution. We thank Ian Roberts and Francois-Xavier Ageron for their interest in our Primer (Moore, E. E. et al. Trauma-induced coagulopathy. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers 7, 30 (2021))1, which raised some important points (Roberts, I. & Ageron, F.-X. The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-022-00367-5 (2022))2. We were surprised by the statement that we proposed guidelines for the use of tranexamic acid (TXA) post-injury. In actuality, the Primer (a narrative review, not a guideline) described the current TXA-related practices in Europe versus those in the USA and provided a critical appraisal of the evidence (as in Box 1 of the Primer) behind both approaches.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Î³-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) administration improves action selection processes: a randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep12770, published online 31 July 2015. An investigation by Universiteit Leiden has concluded1 that that data from 16 participants were excluded from the results of the trial reported in this article. The exclusion of these data is not disclosed in the article. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE

