Chemistry

Efficient and simultaneous capture of iodine and methyl iodide achieved by a covalent organic framework

By Yaqiang Xie
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadioactive molecular iodine (I2) and organic iodides, mainly methyl iodide (CH3I), coexist in the off-gas stream of nuclear power plants at low concentrations, whereas few adsorbents can effectively adsorb low-concentration I2 and CH3I simultaneously. Here we demonstrate that the I2 adsorption can occur on various adsorptive sites and be promoted through...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Effect of temperature patterns on iron nugget formation in fluxless processing of titanomagnetite

The technology used to process titanomagnetite is currently limited to the rotary kiln-electric furnace. Other techniques are being developed, including the separation of iron in the form of iron nugget from the reduction of titanomagnetite with coal without any flux addition. The effect of different temperature patterns on the formation of iron nuggets from titanomagnetite was studied. The initial temperature was varied from 700 to 1380Â Â°C, while the final temperature was kept constant at 1380Â Â°C. The experiment results showed that the initial temperature affected the formation of iron nuggets. Initial temperatures of 700"“1100Â Â°C produced many iron nuggets up to 3Â mm in size and an initial temperature of 1200Â Â°C produced one nugget with a size of about 4Â mm. Initial temperatures of 1300 and 1380Â Â°C did not produce any iron nuggets due to the formation of metallic iron crust on the surface of the reduced briquettes. The optimum initial temperature was 1000Â Â°C to achieve high iron recovery in the nuggets.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Author Correction: High-contrast, synchronous volumetric imaging with selective volume illumination microscopy

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03327-7, published online 11 April 2022. This Correction added Andrey Andreev and Kevin Keomanee-Dizon as equally contributing authors together with Thai V. Truong, Daniel B. Holland, Sara Madaan, which was incorrect. This has now been reverted back to the original list of contributing authors. Author information.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Energy and thermal modelling of an office building to develop an artificial neural networks model

Nowadays everyone should be aware of the importance of reducing CO2 emissions which produce the greenhouse effect. In the field of construction, several options are proposed to reach nearly-Zero Energy Building (nZEB) standards. Obviously, before undertaking a modification in any part of a building focused on improving the energy performance, it is generally better to carry out simulations to evaluate its effectiveness. Using Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) allows a digital twin of the building to be obtained for specific characteristics without using very expensive software. This can simulate the effect of a single or combined intervention on a particular floor or an event on the remaining floors. In this paper, an example has been developed based on ANN. The results show a reasonable correlation between the real data of the Operative Temperature with the Energy Consumption and their estimates obtained through an ANN model, trained using an hourly basis, on each of the floors of an office building. This model confirms it is possible to obtain simulations in existing public buildings with an acceptable degree of precision and without laborious modelling, which would make it easier to achieve the nZEB target, especially in existing public office buildings.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

KSHV-encoded ORF45 activates human NLRP1 inflammasome

At steady state, the NOD-like receptor (NLR)-containing pyrin domain (PYD) (NLRP)1 inflammasome is maintained in an auto-inhibitory complex by dipeptidyl peptidases 8 and 9 (DPP8 and DPP9) and is activated by pathogen-encoded proteases after infection. Here, we showed that the open reading frame (ORF)45 protein of the Kaposi's sarcoma-associated herpesvirus activated the human NLRP1 (hNLRP1) inflammasome in a non-protease-dependent manner, and we additionally showed that the Linker1 region of hNLRP1, situated between the PYD and NACHT domains, was required for the auto-inhibition and non-protease-dependent activation of hNLRP1. At steady state, the interaction between Linker1 and the UPA subdomain silenced the activation of hNLRP1 in auto-inhibitory complexes either containing DPP9 or not in a manner independent of DPP9. ORF45 binding to Linker1 displaced UPA from the Linker1"“UPA complex and induced the release of the C-terminal domain of hNLRP1 for inflammasome assembly. The ORF45-dependent activation of the NLRP1 inflammasome was conserved in primates but was not observed for murine NLRP1b inflammasomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How the revamped Large Hadron Collider will hunt for new physics

You have full access to this article via your institution. The hunt for new physics is back on. The world’s most powerful machine for smashing high-energy particles together, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), has fired up after a shutdown of more than three years. Beams of protons are once again whizzing around its 27-kilometre loop at CERN, Europe’s particle-physics laboratory near Geneva. By July, physicists will be able to switch on their experiments and watch bunches of particles collide.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metasurface-enabled on-chip multiplexed diffractive neural networks in the visible

Replacing electrons with photons is a compelling route toward high-speed, massively parallel, and low-power artificial intelligence computing. Recently, diffractive networks composed of phase surfaces were trained to perform machine learning tasks through linear optical transformations. However, the existing architectures often comprise bulky components and, most critically, they cannot mimic the human brain for multitasking. Here, we demonstrate a multi-skilled diffractive neural network based on a metasurface device, which can perform on-chip multi-channel sensing and multitasking in the visible. The polarization multiplexing scheme of the subwavelength nanostructures is applied to construct a multi-channel classifier framework for simultaneous recognition of digital and fashionable items. The areal density of the artificial neurons can reach up to 6.25"‰Ã—"‰106"‰mmâˆ’2 multiplied by the number of channels. The metasurface is integrated with the mature complementary metal-oxide semiconductor imaging sensor, providing a chip-scale architecture to process information directly at physical layers for energy-efficient and ultra-fast image processing in machine vision, autonomous driving, and precision medicine.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Response to: Is undergraduate ophthalmology teaching in the United Kingdom still fit for purpose?

I read the Editorial 'Is undergraduate ophthalmology teaching in the United Kingdom still fit for purpose?' with interest [1]. In my experience, undergraduate medical teaching does not allow enough time for clinical skills training for most students to develop an interest in ophthalmology. Having initially trained in optometry and now being a foundation trainee, there was a stark contrast in my educational experience from one course to the other. My total exposure to ophthalmology at medical school amounted to 2 weeks and like many others, was reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic [2]. Although technology can make up for some of this shortfall, as a learning tool, it still renders learning somewhat passive, and is not representative of clinical practice in the UK.
U.K.
Nature.com

Algorithms to review classical principles of quantum mechanics

The tests can also evaluate the performance of computing systems. You have full access to this article via your institution. Physicists have shown that it is possible to prove principles of quantum mechanics such as the superposition principle and Born rule by running experiments on a quantum computer1. The superposition...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sorafenib and nitazoxanide disrupt mitochondrial function and inhibit regrowth capacity in three-dimensional models of hepatocellular and colorectal carcinoma

Quiescent cancer cells in malignant tumors can withstand cell-cycle active treatment and cause cancer spread and recurrence. Three-dimensional (3D) cancer cell models have led to the identification of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) as a context-dependent vulnerability. The limited treatment options for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and colorectal carcinoma (CRC) metastatic to the liver include the multikinase inhibitors sorafenib and regorafenib. Off-target effects of sorafenib and regorafenib are related to OXPHOS inhibition; however the importance of this feature to the effect on tumor cells has not been investigated in 3D models. We began by assessing global transcriptional responses in monolayer cell cultures, then moved on to multicellular tumor spheroids (MCTS) and tumoroids generated from a CRC patient. Cells were treated with chemotherapeutics, kinase inhibitors, and the OXPHOS inhibitors. Cells grown in 3D cultures were sensitive to the OXPHOS inhibitor nitazoxanide, sorafenib, and regorafenib and resistant to other multikinase inhibitors and chemotherapeutic drugs. Furthermore, nitazoxanide and sorafenib reduced viability, regrowth potential and inhibited mitochondrial membrane potential in an additive manner at clinically relevant concentrations. This study demonstrates that the OXPHOS inhibition caused by sorafenib and regorafenib parallels 3D activity and can be further investigated for new combination strategies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Î³-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) administration improves action selection processes: a randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep12770, published online 31 July 2015. An investigation by Universiteit Leiden has concluded1 that that data from 16 participants were excluded from the results of the trial reported in this article. The exclusion of these data is not disclosed in the article. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Selective JAG1"“NOTCH3 targeting shows potential for treating PAH

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic and severe cardiopulmonary disorder characterized by increased pulmonary vascular resistance, often resulting in the development of right ventricular failure. Proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) of small pulmonary arteries is a major contributor to pulmonary artery remodelling in PAH. New research shows that different Notch ligands have opposing roles in regulating the proliferation and differentiation of VSMCs in the pulmonary vasculature in PAH. Notably, blocking Jagged 1 (JAG1)-mediated NOTCH3 signalling with a selective monoclonal antibody reversed pulmonary hypertensive vasculopathy without toxic effects in mouse and rat models, suggesting that selectively targeting JAG1"“NOTCH3 signalling might be an effective and safe strategy for the treatment of PAH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Stereophotogrammetry can feasibly assess 'physiological' longitudinal three-dimensional head development of very preterm infants from birth to term

Head development is a surrogate for brain development in infants and is related to neurocognitive outcome. There is only limited knowledge on early extra-uterine head shape and size assessment in very preterm infants. Here, 26 very preterm infants with a mean gestational age of 29.1"‰Â±"‰2.2Â weeks and a mean birth weight of 1273.8"‰Â±"‰427.7Â g underwent serial stereophotogrammetric 3D head imaging in weekly intervals from birth to term-equivalent age. The main outcome was the longitudinal assessment of the 'physiological' preterm head development with cephalometric size (head circumference, cranial volume) and shape parameters (cranial index, cranial vault asymmetry index) according to chronological and postmenstrual age (PMA). Potential clinical risk factors for the development of an abnormal low cranial index (dolichocephaly) were analysed. In serial measurements of 26 infants, the estimated head volume (95% confidence interval) increased from 244 (226"“263) cm3 at 28Â weeks PMA to 705 (688"“721) cm3 at 40Â weeks PMA. Moderate or severe dolichocephaly occurred in 21/26 infants (80.8%). Cranial index decreased over time (72.4%; 70.7"“74 95% confidence interval). Brachycephaly and plagiocephaly were uncommon. No risk factors for severe dolichocephaly were identified. Our study shows that early detection of head shape and size anomalies utilizing 3D stereophotogrammetry is feasible and safe even in very preterm infants"‰<"‰1500Â g and/or"‰<"‰32Â weeks. 3D stereophotogrammetry could be used for timely identification of infants at risk for head shape anomalies. No specific risk factors for head shape anomalies were identified, especially not mode and duration of respiratory support.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Discovery of bioactive microbial gene products in inflammatory bowel disease

Microbial communities and their associated bioactive compounds1,2,3 are often disrupted in conditions such asÂ the inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD)4. However, even in well-characterized environments (for example, the human gastrointestinal tract), more than one-third of microbial proteins are uncharacterized and often expected to be bioactive5,6,7. Here we systematically identified more than 340,000 protein families as potentially bioactive with respect to gut inflammation during IBD, about half of which have not to our knowledge been functionally characterized previously on the basis of homologyÂ orÂ experiment. To validate prioritized microbial proteins, we used a combination of metagenomics, metatranscriptomics and metaproteomics to provide evidence of bioactivity for a subset of proteins that are involved in host and microbial cell"“cell communication in the microbiome; for example, proteins associated with adherence or invasion processes, and extracellular von Willebrand-like factors. Predictions from high-throughput data were validated using targeted experiments that revealed the differential immunogenicity of prioritized Enterobacteriaceae pilins and the contribution of homologues of von Willebrand factors to the formation of Bacteroides biofilms in a manner dependent on mucin levels. This methodology, which we term MetaWIBELE (workflow to identify novel bioactive elements in the microbiome), is generalizable to other environmental communities and human phenotypes. The prioritized results provide thousands of candidate microbial proteins that are likely to interact with the host immune system in IBD, thus expanding our understanding of potentially bioactive gene products in chronic disease states and offering a rational compendium of possible therapeutic compounds and targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nonsense-mediated RNA decay: an emerging modulator of malignancy

Nonsense-mediated RNA decay (NMD) is a highly conserved RNA turnover pathway that selectively degrades RNAs harbouring truncating mutations that prematurely terminate translation, including nonsense, frameshift and some splice-site mutations. Recent studies show that NMD shapes the mutational landscape of tumours by selecting for mutations that tend to downregulate the expression of tumour suppressor genes but not oncogenes. This suggests that NMD can benefit tumours, a notion further supported by the finding that mRNAs encoding immunogenic neoantigen peptides are typically targeted for decay by NMD. Together, this raises the possibility that NMD-inhibitory therapy could be of therapeutic benefit against many tumour types, including those with a high load of neoantigen-generating mutations. Complicating this scenario is the evidence that NMD can also be detrimental for many tumour types, and consequently tumours often have perturbed NMD. NMD may suppress tumour generation and progression by degrading subsets of specific normal mRNAs, including those encoding stress-response proteins, signalling factors and other proteins beneficial for tumours, as well as pro-tumour non-coding RNAs. Together, these findings suggest that NMD-modulatory therapy has the potential to provide widespread therapeutic benefit against diverse tumour types. However, whether NMD should be stimulated or repressed requires careful analysis of the tumour to be treated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Maternal autoantibody profiles as biomarkers for ASD and ASD with co-occurring intellectual disability

Maternal autoantibody-related ASD (MAR ASD) is a subtype of autism in which pathogenic maternal autoantibodies (IgG) cross the placenta, access the developing brain, and cause neurodevelopmental alterations and behaviors associated with autism in the exposed offspring. We previously reported maternal IgG response to eight proteins (CRMP1, CRMP2, GDA LDHA, LDHB, NSE, STIP1, and YBOX) and that reactivity to nine specific combinations of these proteins (MAR ASD patterns) was predictive of ASD risk. The aim of the current study was to validate the previously identified MAR ASD patterns (CRMP1"‰+"‰GDA, CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2, NSE"‰+"‰STIP1, CRMP2"‰+"‰STIP1, LDHA"‰+"‰YBOX, LDHB"‰+"‰YBOX, GDA"‰+"‰YBOX, STIP1"‰+"‰YBOX, and CRMP1"‰+"‰STIP1) and their accuracy in predicting ASD risk in a prospective cohort employing maternal samples collected prior to parturition. We used prenatal plasma from mothers of autistic children with or without co-occurring intellectual disability (ASD"‰="‰540), intellectual disability without autism (ID"‰="‰184) and general population controls (GP"‰="‰420) collected by the Early Markers for Autism (EMA) study. We found reactivity to one or more of the nine previously identified MAR ASD patterns in 10% of the ASD group compared with 4% of the ID group and 1% of the GP controls (ASD vs GP: Odds Ratio (OR)"‰="‰7.81, 95% Confidence Interval (CI) 3.32 to 22.43; ASD vs ID: OR"‰="‰2.77, 95% CI (1.19"“7.47)) demonstrating that the MAR ASD patterns are strongly associated with the ASD group and could be used to assess ASD risk prior to symptom onset. The pattern most strongly associated with ASD was CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2 and increased the odds for an ASD diagnosis 16-fold (3.32 to >999.99). In addition, we found that several of these specific MAR ASD patterns were strongly associated with ASD with intellectual disability (ASD"‰+"‰ID) and others associated with ASD without ID (ASD-no ID). Prenatal screening for these MAR patterns may lead to earlier identification of ASD and facilitate access to the appropriate early intervention services based on each child's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ocean temperatures through the Phanerozoic reassessed

The oxygen isotope compositions of carbonate and phosphatic fossils hold the key to understanding Earth-system evolution during the last 500 million years. Unfortunately, the validity and interpretation of this record remain unsettled. Our comprehensive compilation of Phanerozoic Î´18O data for carbonate and phosphate fossils and microfossils (totaling 22,332 and 4615 analyses, respectively) shows rapid shifts best explained by temperature change. In calculating paleotemperatures, we apply a constant hydrosphere Î´18O, correct seawater Î´18O for ice volume and paleolatitude, and correct belemnite Î´18O values for 18O enrichment. Similar paleotemperature trends for carbonates and phosphates confirm retention of original isotopic signatures. Average low-latitude (30Â°Â S"“30Â°Â N) paleotemperatures for shallow environments decline from 42.0"‰Â±"‰3.1Â Â°C in the Early-to-Middle Ordovician to 35.6"‰Â±"‰2.4Â Â°C for the Late Ordovician through the Devonian, then fluctuate around 25.1"‰Â±"‰3.5Â Â°C from the Mississippian to today. The Early Triassic and Middle Cretaceous stand out as hothouse intervals. Correlations between atmospheric CO2 forcing and paleotemperature support CO2's role as a climate driver in the Paleozoic.
EARTH SCIENCE

