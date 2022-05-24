ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bioinspired organic optoelectronic synaptic transistors based on cellulose nanopaper and natural chlorophyll-a for neuromorphic systems

By Junyao Zhang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by human brains, optoelectronic synapses are expected as one of significant steps for constructing neuromorphic systems. In addition, intensive attention has been paid to biodegradable and biocompatible materials for developing green electronics. In this regard, environmentally friendly organic optoelectronic synaptic transistors based on wood-derived cellulose nanopaper (WCN) as dielectric/substrate and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Nature.com

Metasurface-enabled on-chip multiplexed diffractive neural networks in the visible

Replacing electrons with photons is a compelling route toward high-speed, massively parallel, and low-power artificial intelligence computing. Recently, diffractive networks composed of phase surfaces were trained to perform machine learning tasks through linear optical transformations. However, the existing architectures often comprise bulky components and, most critically, they cannot mimic the human brain for multitasking. Here, we demonstrate a multi-skilled diffractive neural network based on a metasurface device, which can perform on-chip multi-channel sensing and multitasking in the visible. The polarization multiplexing scheme of the subwavelength nanostructures is applied to construct a multi-channel classifier framework for simultaneous recognition of digital and fashionable items. The areal density of the artificial neurons can reach up to 6.25"‰Ã—"‰106"‰mmâˆ’2 multiplied by the number of channels. The metasurface is integrated with the mature complementary metal-oxide semiconductor imaging sensor, providing a chip-scale architecture to process information directly at physical layers for energy-efficient and ultra-fast image processing in machine vision, autonomous driving, and precision medicine.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Energy and thermal modelling of an office building to develop an artificial neural networks model

Nowadays everyone should be aware of the importance of reducing CO2 emissions which produce the greenhouse effect. In the field of construction, several options are proposed to reach nearly-Zero Energy Building (nZEB) standards. Obviously, before undertaking a modification in any part of a building focused on improving the energy performance, it is generally better to carry out simulations to evaluate its effectiveness. Using Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) allows a digital twin of the building to be obtained for specific characteristics without using very expensive software. This can simulate the effect of a single or combined intervention on a particular floor or an event on the remaining floors. In this paper, an example has been developed based on ANN. The results show a reasonable correlation between the real data of the Operative Temperature with the Energy Consumption and their estimates obtained through an ANN model, trained using an hourly basis, on each of the floors of an office building. This model confirms it is possible to obtain simulations in existing public buildings with an acceptable degree of precision and without laborious modelling, which would make it easier to achieve the nZEB target, especially in existing public office buildings.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

An autonomously oscillating supramolecular self-replicator

A key goal of chemistry is to develop synthetic systems that mimic biology, such as self-assembling, self-replicating models of minimal life forms. Oscillations are often observed in complex biological networks, but oscillating, self-replicating species are unknown, and how to control autonomous supramolecular-level oscillating systems is also not yet established. Here we show how a population of self-assembling self-replicators can autonomously oscillate, so that simple micellar species repeatedly appear and disappear in time. The interplay of molecular and supramolecular events is key to observing oscillations: the repeated formation and disappearance of compartments is connected to a reaction network where molecular-level species are formed and broken down. The dynamic behaviour of our system across different length scales offers the opportunities for mass transport, as we demonstrate via reversible dye uptake. We believe these findings will inspire new biomimetic systems and may unlock nanotechnology systems such as (supra)molecular pumps, where compartment formation is controlled in time and space.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Material#Science And Technology#Transistors#Synaptic#Cellulose#Wcn
Nature.com

Effect of temperature patterns on iron nugget formation in fluxless processing of titanomagnetite

The technology used to process titanomagnetite is currently limited to the rotary kiln-electric furnace. Other techniques are being developed, including the separation of iron in the form of iron nugget from the reduction of titanomagnetite with coal without any flux addition. The effect of different temperature patterns on the formation of iron nuggets from titanomagnetite was studied. The initial temperature was varied from 700 to 1380Â Â°C, while the final temperature was kept constant at 1380Â Â°C. The experiment results showed that the initial temperature affected the formation of iron nuggets. Initial temperatures of 700"“1100Â Â°C produced many iron nuggets up to 3Â mm in size and an initial temperature of 1200Â Â°C produced one nugget with a size of about 4Â mm. Initial temperatures of 1300 and 1380Â Â°C did not produce any iron nuggets due to the formation of metallic iron crust on the surface of the reduced briquettes. The optimum initial temperature was 1000Â Â°C to achieve high iron recovery in the nuggets.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
LiveScience

Lasers reveal 'lost' pre-Hispanic civilization deep in the Amazon

Millions of lasers shot from a helicopter flying over the Amazon basin have revealed evidence of unknown settlements built by a "lost" pre-Hispanic civilization, resolving a long-standing scientific debate about whether the region could sustain a large population, a new study finds. The findings indicate the mysterious Casarabe people —...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Largest asteroid to approach Earth in 2022 will zoom past our planet this week

A "potentially hazardous" asteroid measuring more than a mile long will zoom past Earth this week, the largest asteroid expected to get relatively close to our planet in 2022. The asteroid, named 1989 JA, is estimated to be 1.1 miles long, or 5,905 feet, according to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies. For reference, the asteroid is twice the size of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Sorafenib and nitazoxanide disrupt mitochondrial function and inhibit regrowth capacity in three-dimensional models of hepatocellular and colorectal carcinoma

Quiescent cancer cells in malignant tumors can withstand cell-cycle active treatment and cause cancer spread and recurrence. Three-dimensional (3D) cancer cell models have led to the identification of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) as a context-dependent vulnerability. The limited treatment options for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and colorectal carcinoma (CRC) metastatic to the liver include the multikinase inhibitors sorafenib and regorafenib. Off-target effects of sorafenib and regorafenib are related to OXPHOS inhibition; however the importance of this feature to the effect on tumor cells has not been investigated in 3D models. We began by assessing global transcriptional responses in monolayer cell cultures, then moved on to multicellular tumor spheroids (MCTS) and tumoroids generated from a CRC patient. Cells were treated with chemotherapeutics, kinase inhibitors, and the OXPHOS inhibitors. Cells grown in 3D cultures were sensitive to the OXPHOS inhibitor nitazoxanide, sorafenib, and regorafenib and resistant to other multikinase inhibitors and chemotherapeutic drugs. Furthermore, nitazoxanide and sorafenib reduced viability, regrowth potential and inhibited mitochondrial membrane potential in an additive manner at clinically relevant concentrations. This study demonstrates that the OXPHOS inhibition caused by sorafenib and regorafenib parallels 3D activity and can be further investigated for new combination strategies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Identification and epidemiological characterization of Type-2 diabetes sub-population using an unsupervised machine learning approach

Studies on Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) have revealed heterogeneous sub-populations in terms of underlying pathologies. However, the identification of sub-populations in epidemiological datasets remains unexplored. We here focus on the detection of T2DM clusters in epidemiological data, specifically analysing the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) dataset from India containing a wide spectrum of features, including medical history, dietary and addiction habits, socio-economic and lifestyle patterns of 10,125 T2DM patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Retinal layers and associated clinical factors in schizophrenia spectrum disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Correction to: Molecular Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-022-01591-x, published online 2 May 2022. Incorrect search terms listed in the methods section of the published article: retinal OR retina OR optical coherence tomography AND schizophrenia OR psychosis. Correct search terms that should be listed:. ("retina" OR "retinal" OR "optical coherence") and ("schizophrenia" OR "psychosis")....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gene-specific nonsense-mediated mRNA decay targeting for cystic fibrosis therapy

Low CFTR mRNA expression due to nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) is a major hurdle in developing a therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF) caused by the W1282X mutation in the CFTR gene. CFTR-W1282X truncated protein retains partial function, so increasing its levels by inhibiting NMD of its mRNA will likely be beneficial. Because NMD regulates the normal expression of many genes, gene-specific stabilization of CFTR-W1282X mRNA expression is more desirable than general NMD inhibition. Synthetic antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) designed to prevent binding of exon junction complexes (EJC) downstream of premature termination codons (PTCs) attenuate NMD in a gene-specific manner. We describe cocktails of three ASOs that specifically increase the expression of CFTR-W1282X mRNA and CFTR protein upon delivery into human bronchial epithelial cells. This treatment increases the CFTR-mediated chloride current. These results set the stage for clinical development of an allele-specific therapy for CF caused by the W1282X mutation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Fossil-fuel stranded asset risks held by individuals in OECD countries and non-OECD governments

A model based on plausible changes in expectations of future oil and gas demand identifies the ultimate financial owners of potential stranded assets to be predominantly OECD-based individual investors (through pension funds and shareholdings) and governments of non-OECD countries. This is a preview of subscription content. Access options. Subscribe to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Maternal autoantibody profiles as biomarkers for ASD and ASD with co-occurring intellectual disability

Maternal autoantibody-related ASD (MAR ASD) is a subtype of autism in which pathogenic maternal autoantibodies (IgG) cross the placenta, access the developing brain, and cause neurodevelopmental alterations and behaviors associated with autism in the exposed offspring. We previously reported maternal IgG response to eight proteins (CRMP1, CRMP2, GDA LDHA, LDHB, NSE, STIP1, and YBOX) and that reactivity to nine specific combinations of these proteins (MAR ASD patterns) was predictive of ASD risk. The aim of the current study was to validate the previously identified MAR ASD patterns (CRMP1"‰+"‰GDA, CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2, NSE"‰+"‰STIP1, CRMP2"‰+"‰STIP1, LDHA"‰+"‰YBOX, LDHB"‰+"‰YBOX, GDA"‰+"‰YBOX, STIP1"‰+"‰YBOX, and CRMP1"‰+"‰STIP1) and their accuracy in predicting ASD risk in a prospective cohort employing maternal samples collected prior to parturition. We used prenatal plasma from mothers of autistic children with or without co-occurring intellectual disability (ASD"‰="‰540), intellectual disability without autism (ID"‰="‰184) and general population controls (GP"‰="‰420) collected by the Early Markers for Autism (EMA) study. We found reactivity to one or more of the nine previously identified MAR ASD patterns in 10% of the ASD group compared with 4% of the ID group and 1% of the GP controls (ASD vs GP: Odds Ratio (OR)"‰="‰7.81, 95% Confidence Interval (CI) 3.32 to 22.43; ASD vs ID: OR"‰="‰2.77, 95% CI (1.19"“7.47)) demonstrating that the MAR ASD patterns are strongly associated with the ASD group and could be used to assess ASD risk prior to symptom onset. The pattern most strongly associated with ASD was CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2 and increased the odds for an ASD diagnosis 16-fold (3.32 to >999.99). In addition, we found that several of these specific MAR ASD patterns were strongly associated with ASD with intellectual disability (ASD"‰+"‰ID) and others associated with ASD without ID (ASD-no ID). Prenatal screening for these MAR patterns may lead to earlier identification of ASD and facilitate access to the appropriate early intervention services based on each child's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Origins of the 'KNDy hypothesis' of GnRH pulse generation

A major advance in neuroendocrinology in the past 20 years was the discovery that kisspeptin neurons of the arcuate nucleus (ARC), termed KNDy neurons because of their co-expression of kisspeptin, neurokinin B (NKB) and dynorphin, are key oscillators driving pulsatile release of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) and luteinizing hormone (LH). The ARC had been implicated in pulsatile LH secretion since the 1970s, but the specific neurons involved remained a mystery. Co-expression of the three KNDy peptides, first demonstrated in 2007, provided a key clue, but the role of KNDy neurons in pulse generation has its roots in earlier work and, in fact, starts at the end of the acronym 'KNDy' with 'Dy', which signifies dynorphin, an endogenous opioid peptide (EOP).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Histone macroH2A1 is a stronger regulator of hippocampal transcription and memory than macroH2A2 in mice

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03435-4, published online 19 May 2022. In this article the affiliation details for Andrew M. Davidoff were incorrectly given as 'Department of Psychology, University of Toronto Mississauga, Mississauga, ON L5L 1C6 Canada' but should have been 'Department of Surgery, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis TN 38105, USA'. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy