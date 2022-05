LANSING, Ill. (May 27, 2022) – Throughout the summer, hundreds of local residents will again gather at Fox Pointe for music, food, festivals, and community enjoyment. As it hosts its first Wednesday evening concert on June 1, Fox Pointe will begin its third year of regular performances since opening in the fall of 2018. After a debut concert season in 2019, and a COVID-cancelled summer schedule in 2020, last year’s season was a success, and drew an average crowd of 750-1,000 people — local and otherwise — to downtown Lansing on evenings throughout the summer.

