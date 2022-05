"There are just a myriad of problems here, many of them emanating from a bloated central office that is often incapable of the most basic functions." Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Tuesday called a new report by his department on the performance of Boston Public Schools “incredibly disheartening” as he raised grave concern for student safety and placed blame on the district’s failure to perform basic functions on a “bloated” central office.

