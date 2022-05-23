ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Brian Kozak Discusses Laramie County Sheriff’s Race, Crime

By Doug Randall
Wake Up Wyoming
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaramie County Sheriff candidate Brian Kozak appeared on the "Weekend in Wyoming'' program on AM 650 KGAB on Saturday to make his case for being the next sheriff and discuss some of the issues in the race and local crime in general. Kozak, who is a...

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 1

News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle rollover Thursday morning on Highway 385

SIDNEY -- At 7:31 am the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on US Highway 385 at mile marker 47. At 7:35 am, while responding to the driving complaint, officials were alerted of a single vehicle rollover with impact to an electrical transmission pole at mile marker 41. The vehicle that rolled and the vehicle that was called in for the driving complaint were found to be the same vehicle.
SIDNEY, NE
101.9 KING FM

Raise Your Glass! Cheyenne’s Open Container Law Is Back in Effect

Those wanting to walk around downtown Cheyenne with a cold one in hand can now do so, as the city's open container law is back in effect. The ordinance, which was amended by the city council on April 12, 2021, permits the possession of open malt beverage and wine containers within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district boundaries every year between the Thursday before Memorial Day and Labor Day.
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff man facing felony charge after alleged domestic assault

SCOTTSBLUFF -- A Scottsbluff man remains in custody after a reported domestic assault last month. On April 28, Scottsbluff Police responded to a domestic violence call on 19th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, a woman answered the door. According to the responding officer, she had swelling around her...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspect

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting from Target. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 17, and was reported on Thursday, May 19. "Over $300 of merchandise was stolen," Farkas told KGAB Radio. Farkas...
CHEYENNE, WY
newslj.com

Parents file lawsuit against Goshen County School District

TORRINGTON — A lawsuit against the Goshen County School District, the board of trustees and superintendent was filed in regard to the mask mandate which was in effect during the school year from Sept. 7, 2021, to Nov. 1, 2021. According to a press release on Saturday, parents of...
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
1310kfka.com

Deaths of 4 Weld County women remain unsolved for decades

It’s been four decades and the deaths of four women in Weld County remain unsolved. Denver News 9 reports Yvonne Rabb, Robin Nelson, Valerie Meeks, and Tammy Cheeks all had connections to Denver’s Colfax Avenue – they were prostitutes – all killed between 1981 and 1992. Their deaths and the deaths of other women in rural counties led to the formation of the Denver Homicide Task Force in 1988, which investigated the possibility of a serial killer targeting prostitutes. Police believe the killings of Rabb and Nelson are connected. Both were both found in Weld County with plastic bags over their heads. For a full report on the cold cases, visit https://www.9news.com/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
North Platte Post

Manhunt underway for suspect in fatal Scottsbluff shooting

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.-A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a fatal shooting in Scottsbluff. Scottsbluff police said the shooting happened at around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Avenue Z, where they found a 60-year-old woman who had been shot. Officers and medical personnel attempted to perform life-saving measures but were unable to.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
wyo4news.com

Adopt a BLM wild horse at two Wyoming events in June

CHEYENNE WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management kicks off the summer with two wild horse adoptions in Wyoming in June. Untrained horses will be offered to qualified adopters on a first-come, first-served basis for a $25 fee. June 4, Wind River Wild Horse Ranch Public Off-Range Pasture: approximately...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

City of Cheyenne Announces Memorial Day Trash/Recycle Schedule

The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash and recycling schedule for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend. That's according to a Tuesday news release from the city. According to the release, trash and recycle pickup that normally would happen on Monday, May 30 [Memorial Day] will instead happen on Saturday, May 28.
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff officer hurt during disturbance call

SCOTTSBLUFF -- A Scottsbluff police officer sustained injuries after two men resisted arrest during a disturbance call investigation. At 8 p.m. Friday, Scottsbluff polices were dispatched to the Blue Bird Trailer Court regarding a disturbance. The communications center advised a male had been stabbed and was refusing medical treatment. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the two intoxicated males involved in the disturbance.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
